Gas prices fall 11.5 cents a gallon in Toledo; average at $3.41
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gasoline prices in Toledo dropped another 11.5 cents a gallon last week. The average price in the Glass City is down to $3.41 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. Prices have decreased in 13 of the last 14 weeks.
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
thevillagereporter.com
Ribbon Cutting Held At ‘Always Something’ In Downtown Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING … A ribbon cutting took place at Always Something in Wauseon on Tuesday. At the event was the owner Felima Moline, employees, friends, family members, Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members, local officials and local business owners. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
LOOK: $750,000 can buy you this Mediterranean Revival-style Luna Pier home
LUNA PIER, Mich. — One of the most unique homes on the market in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan is just steps away from Lake Erie in Luna Pier, Michigan. The three-story brick home located at 4642 Allen Cove Rd. was built in 2005 and has been for sale for about a month and a half. The list price is $750,000.
EMA officials offer tips during National Preparedness Month
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local officials are sounding the alarm and reminding you to always be prepared for any type of emergency, specifically weather emergencies. Being prepared means more than just having a flashlight or Band-Aids with you. As we close out September, which is National Preparedness Month, it's important to think about what you'd have ready if disaster were to strike.
13abc.com
County stakeholders host Public Safety Job Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The public safety jurisdictions...
GO 419 | Apple Week at Sauder Village
ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sauder Village is hosting special events all weekend to celebrate some of the first harvests of the fall: apples. The 140-year-old cider press grinds together sweet and tart apples and squeezes out cider the old-fashioned way, and it can only be seen doing so one week a year.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
City of Toledo holds public information session on future plans
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo wants to hear from residents about the direction of the city. So, it's holding a series of public information sessions about current and future projects to improve the city, as well as ways to assist residents financially and economically. Residents at the...
University of Toledo researchers first in US to use German system for monitoring algal blooms
OREGON, Ohio — The University of Toledo's Lake Erie Center works to improve the health of Lake Erie and associated waterways. Now, they are using the first instrument in the country of its kind to monitor algal blooms in public water. The center's director, Dr. Thomas Bridgeman, and his...
Wander the Warehouse District shows off 8 downtown Toledo historic sites, part of revitalization of city
TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo's Warehouse District has a rich history which continues to play a powerful role in the city's current revitalization. It showcased eight sites during the Wander the Warehouse District tours on Sunday. Toledo Warehouse District Association President Joe Marck and his team put on the...
Lucas County groups organize voter registration Tuesday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Thousands of people around the country are expected to register to vote Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day. And several northwest Ohio organizations will be available to help you if needed. The day is dedicated to registering new voters and educating current ones about what's...
Coy Road closure in Oregon to to reopen Sept. 30, Oct. 28
OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively. The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.
Sylvania man says his electric vehicle charging costs equal $1.50 per gallon of gas
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Can the costs of driving an electric vehicle outweigh the cost at the gas pump?. A man from Sylvania, Ohio, decided to make the switch and said the money he spends on charging his vehicle is equal to paying $1.50 for a gallon of gas. Scott...
Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen
TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party. On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
LIST: Spots for pumpkin and apple picking in northwest Ohio
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — 'Tis the season for apple and pumpkin picking! Many farms across northwest Ohio are starting to open up and welcome guests. "We have even more variety than we’ve ever had," Gwen Langenderfer with Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds in Perrysburg said. "We have over 100 varieties of gourds and pumpkins this year. I feel like that’s kind of our niche. We’re doing pretty good we had a dry spell in July, so some stuff is coming in late, but I feel like we have a really good variety to start.".
13abc.com
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Health Department reports a drop in cases over the past three weeks, from over 25,000 to under 21,000. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up from around 500 last week to 626 this week. Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s a topic that should be on everyone’s...
Mobile home total loss after fire early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews were called to the scene of a south Toledo mobile home park after a fire broke out overnight Monday. Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a mobile home fire at the Byrne Hill Manufactured Home Community with flames that climbed through the roof of the building.
A school-based support program coming to Ohio could benefit Lucas County students
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has declared a national state of emergency in children's mental health. As a result, the Ohio non-profit, Prevention Action Alliance, is launching a new pilot program that could impact students in Lucas County. It's no secret the pandemic has...
