Toledo, OH

13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Ribbon Cutting Held At ‘Always Something’ In Downtown Wauseon

RIBBON CUTTING … A ribbon cutting took place at Always Something in Wauseon on Tuesday. At the event was the owner Felima Moline, employees, friends, family members, Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members, local officials and local business owners. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

EMA officials offer tips during National Preparedness Month

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local officials are sounding the alarm and reminding you to always be prepared for any type of emergency, specifically weather emergencies. Being prepared means more than just having a flashlight or Band-Aids with you. As we close out September, which is National Preparedness Month, it's important to think about what you'd have ready if disaster were to strike.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

County stakeholders host Public Safety Job Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The public safety jurisdictions...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

GO 419 | Apple Week at Sauder Village

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sauder Village is hosting special events all weekend to celebrate some of the first harvests of the fall: apples. The 140-year-old cider press grinds together sweet and tart apples and squeezes out cider the old-fashioned way, and it can only be seen doing so one week a year.
ARCHBOLD, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo holds public information session on future plans

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo wants to hear from residents about the direction of the city. So, it's holding a series of public information sessions about current and future projects to improve the city, as well as ways to assist residents financially and economically. Residents at the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County groups organize voter registration Tuesday

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Thousands of people around the country are expected to register to vote Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day. And several northwest Ohio organizations will be available to help you if needed. The day is dedicated to registering new voters and educating current ones about what's...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Coy Road closure in Oregon to to reopen Sept. 30, Oct. 28

OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively. The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen

TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party. On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

LIST: Spots for pumpkin and apple picking in northwest Ohio

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — 'Tis the season for apple and pumpkin picking! Many farms across northwest Ohio are starting to open up and welcome guests. "We have even more variety than we’ve ever had," Gwen Langenderfer with Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds in Perrysburg said. "We have over 100 varieties of gourds and pumpkins this year. I feel like that’s kind of our niche. We’re doing pretty good we had a dry spell in July, so some stuff is coming in late, but I feel like we have a really good variety to start.".
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Mobile home total loss after fire early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews were called to the scene of a south Toledo mobile home park after a fire broke out overnight Monday. Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a mobile home fire at the Byrne Hill Manufactured Home Community with flames that climbed through the roof of the building.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
