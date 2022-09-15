ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

wbrz.com

School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries

CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.
CENTRAL, LA
WWL

Student's gun discharges on school bus, student now in custody

HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a gun was fired on a school bus on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey. Officers responded to a call around 7:00 a.m. Monday about a school bus possibly struck by gunfire. When police arrived, officers noticed the...
HARVEY, LA
theadvocate.com

Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say

Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Sea Coast Echo

MHP probes two fatal crashes in Hancock County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two separate fatal accidents that occurred in Hancock County on Saturday. The first occurred at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, when 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla., was driving east on I-10 when his car left the highway and hit a tree, leading to his death, MHP officials said.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Sept. 16-18, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Sept. 16, 2022, through Sept. 18, 2022:. Jonathan Magee, terrorizing, aggravated assault upon a peace officer (three counts), entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Ashley Castle, failure to appear-misdemeanor. Lanika Warren, failure to...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie

A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
METAIRIE, LA
WLOX

Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla. as the victim of a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers arrived to the scene of the accident at around 6:30 a.m. It was...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WWL

Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
METAIRIE, LA

