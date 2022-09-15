Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Student accidentally fires gun on school bus in Harvey; no one injured, JPSO says
A juvenile was taken into custody after accidentally firing a gun on a school bus as it was traveling on Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey on Monday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured by the gunfire, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The Sheriff's...
brproud.com
Employee of Slidell car dealership fatally shot coworker during argument, police say
UPDATE: Brian Taylor has officially been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Zakary Stewart. Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal released a statement on the incident:. “An argument should never result in this level of violence. This was a senseless killing that never should have happened. Our thoughts and...
Victim tearfully recalls 2019 abuse encounter, suspect sentenced
In her attempt to leave, she says he ordered the children to another room, began to scream, and threw her to the floor striking her.
wbrz.com
School bus, 18-wheeler crash in Central leaves trailer in ditch; no injuries
CENTRAL - A crash involving a school bus carrying students and an 18-wheeler left the truck's trailer in a ditch and heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said that while no injuries were reported, delays piled up while tow trucks arrived to pull the bus from the road and the truck from the ditch.
NOLA.com
Police respond to report of body in City Park, find discarded mannequin: 'It was very disturbing'
At around 7 a.m. Monday, Manning Krull was taking his customary morning walk through City Park when he saw something "really freaky" — what appeared to be an unconscious or dead person flanked by police as an ambulance pulled up in the 5900 block of Marconi Drive. "I couldn't...
fox8live.com
Chalmette High teacher punched trying to break up fight; charges pending
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Chalmette High School teacher is recovering after being punched in the face trying to stop a fight in her class. The fight broke out Friday afternoon (Sept. 16) and was captured on cell phone widely circulated on social media. Two students have been...
fox8live.com
16-year-old tried as adult, sentenced to 55 years for carjacking couple in Harahan
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge on Monday (Sept. 19) sentenced a 16-year-old to 55 years in prison for carjacking a couple in Harahan earlier this year, according to District Attorney Paul Connick. Maurice Ervin was prosecuted as an adult and convicted of two counts of armed...
theadvocate.com
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say
Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
2 boaters and dog rescued from overturned boat near Slidell
Watchstanders were dispatched to the location and found an overturned 21-foot center console boat with two people and one dog on the hull.
Report: Woman who led JP deputies on chase booked in New Orleans homicide
Flora Holmes is accused of shooting and killing a man on Westbend Parkway last Sunday, one day before deputies say she led them on that chase.
brproud.com
Sea Coast Echo
MHP probes two fatal crashes in Hancock County
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two separate fatal accidents that occurred in Hancock County on Saturday. The first occurred at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, when 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla., was driving east on I-10 when his car left the highway and hit a tree, leading to his death, MHP officials said.
wbrz.com
Grand jury decides teenage suspects in fatal New Orleans carjacking will be tried as adults
NEW ORLEANS - Four teenagers suspected in a violent carjacking that dragged a woman to her death will be tried as adults, according to WWLTV. The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Sept. 16-18, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Sept. 16, 2022, through Sept. 18, 2022:. Jonathan Magee, terrorizing, aggravated assault upon a peace officer (three counts), entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Ashley Castle, failure to appear-misdemeanor. Lanika Warren, failure to...
Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
Long-time pastor of New Orleans church charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
Distress call turned violent after boater reportedly fired shots at Coast Guard helicopter
As the aircrew attempted to lower down a radio to the person, they reportedly pointed what looked like a gun at the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard
WLOX
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla. as the victim of a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers arrived to the scene of the accident at around 6:30 a.m. It was...
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
