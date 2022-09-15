Read full article on original website
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
THC Beer Now Available at Brewery in Southeast Minnesota
Remember a few months ago when the people in charge of laws in Minnesota passed one that allows gummies and beverages to have small amounts of THC in them? Yep, that really happened and some are saying it was an accident. That happy little accident is now helping companies make money, including a brewery in Rochester, Minnesota.
Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is ongoing. However, the News Release states, "At the hospital,...
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
Bicyclist Killed Following Crash with Car in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Buffalo, MN man was killed after the bike he was riding and a car collided in Winona Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 40-year-old Matthew Tipton was biking in the area of Hwy. 61 and Vila St. when his bike made contact with a Honda Accord in the intersection around 8:40 p.m. Tipton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)
Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
Autopsy – Singer’s Death in Rochester Caused by Chloroethane
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An autopsy has determined the recent death of a well-known Scottish singer and actor in Rochester was caused by the inhalation of a chemical compound most commonly used in industrial processes. The southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has ruled the death of 41-year-old Darius...
Watch: Southeast MN Deputy Narrowly Avoids Head-On Crash
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is using a close call from over the weekend to remind motorists to drive sober. A post on the office’s Facebook page shares a deputy’s dash camera video from early Friday morning. The video shows a driver traveling in the opposite direction of the deputy crossed the center line and forced the deputy to veer onto the shoulder to avoid the collision.
Northfield Still Tops Volleyball Big Schools Poll
The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association still has Northfield ranked atop the Class 4A rankings. Wayzata is #2 and both teams are scheduled to be at the Apple Valley Tournament this weekend. Lakeville North is #3, Lakeville South #7, Rosemount #9 all from the South Suburban Conference while Rochester Mayo out of the same Big Nine Conference as Northfield received votes.
Popular Minnesota Attraction Named One of Top 10 in America
If you consider yourself a foodie, you are going to LOVE the latest list that just came out from Eat This Not That. And if you live in Minnesota, you are going to love this list even more because a place we know and love is featured as one of the top 10 Most Iconic Food Museums in all of America. (FYI, a famous celebrity is showing up there on Friday, September 16th too!)
Plea Deal For Elderly Lake City Man Accused of Deadly Hit and Run
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A sentencing hearing has been scheduled in late November for an elderly Lake City man who was charged with the hit-and-run death of a teenage skateboarder last year. Court records indicate 85-year-old Bernard Quist has entered into a plea deal and will admit to a...
Austin Awarded $2.2 Million American Rescue Plan Grant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Austin has been awarded a $2.2 million federal grant. The US Department of Commerce today announced the Economic Development Administration has allocated the money to Austin to help pay for infrastructure upgrades at the Creekside Business Park. A news release says the grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan through the Economic Development Administration.
Steele County Public Health Free COVID Vaccine Clinics
With the FDA's approval and CDC's recommendation, the new and improved Pfizer and Moderna COVID boosters designed to fight against the dominant Omicron variants are now available. Steele County Public Health is holding free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics every Wednesday from 11 am to 5 pm in the Steele County Public...
