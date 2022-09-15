Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop

A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.

Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according to KDKA

Williams has reportedly been on house arrest since January except for work and health care.

Willaims allegedly got rid of the laptop after stealing it.

Pelosi’s Chief of Staff confirmed the laptop was “only used for presentations.”

