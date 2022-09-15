ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.

Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according to KDKA

Williams has reportedly been on house arrest since January except for work and health care.

Willaims allegedly got rid of the laptop after stealing it.

Pelosi’s Chief of Staff confirmed the laptop was “only used for presentations.”

Comments / 207

Charles Hack
5d ago

I love how people are crying about her being allowed to attend a festival while on house arrest, but say nothing about the those who caused billions of dollars in damage during so-called peaceful protest and were never arrested

5d ago

Pelosi is a Traitor and she despises this country and The people! Where’s that outrage for cities releasing recitative, violent criminals? Wake Up

Scheherazade
5d ago

This is not justice, where is the deterrent for future behavior? You are giving her a green light to attack our country yet again. Was it a trump owned judge who made this short sighted decision?

