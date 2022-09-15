WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.

WOLCOTT, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO