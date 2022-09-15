Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Police investigate gunshot at Shelton firehouse, firefighter suspended
SHELTON — One Pine Rock Park firefighter has been suspended pending results of a police investigation into a gun being fired inside the fire house earlier this month, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said no one was injured in the Sept. 8 incident, and the...
Register Citizen
Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
Register Citizen
Fired Shelton police officer returns to duty
SHELTON — One of the police officers terminated two years ago is back on the job. Napoleone and McClain were fired for allegedly failing to properly investigate a domestic violence complaint against another police officer. Moore was fired for allegedly covering up their action. All three filed grievances over the terminations, the results of which are pending.
Register Citizen
Stamford fugitive who held woman hostage dies in police standoff in Canada, officials say
A man who fled the United States after being charged with holding a woman hostage in Stamford where he was also wanted for two sexual assaults died by suicide last week during a standoff with Canadian authorities, U.S. Marshals said. Simon Betser was wanted by Connecticut officials after he failed...
Register Citizen
Meriden man sentenced to six years in prison for carjacking, shooting involvement
MERIDEN — A local man has been sentenced to a total of six years in prison followed by four years of probation for his role in a carjacking and shooting that occurred on the same day in 2020, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Josaun Munoz, 37,...
Register Citizen
Police: Milford woman assaults several after cutting restaurant line
MILFORD — Local police say a woman assaulted multiple security guards and police officers after attempting to skip the line at a restaurant. Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault after her Sunday arrest.
Register Citizen
New London police investigating untimely death at Water Street parking garage
NEW LONDON — City police said they are investigating the untimely death of a person Sunday afternoon. Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the parking garage at 160 Water St. after receiving a report that a person may have jumped from the multi-story structure, according to New London Police Chief Brian Wright.
Register Citizen
Stamford man sentenced to 20 years in home invasion homicide
STAMFORD — A 24-year-old city man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the home invasion killing of a 32-year-old man on the city’s East Side last year. Judge Gary White sentenced Deandre Parsons, 24, to 20 years in accordance with a plea deal state prosecutors and Parson’s lawyer Howard Ehring reached earlier this year.
Register Citizen
Wolcott police: Man thrown 20 feet from motorcycle hospitalized
WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.
Register Citizen
New London police: Dirt bike rider wanted for hitting officer
NEW LONDON — Police say an officer was injured in a collision with a dirt bike on Friday. New London police said they were investigating multiple reports of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles “driving erratically” in several areas of the city, including on the 400 block of Colman Street when the male operator of a dirt bike drove toward and struck an officer.
Register Citizen
Norwalk police investigating death of infant
NORWALK — City police said Sunday they are investigating the death of an infant. Lt. Joseph Dinho, a spokesperson for the Norwalk Police Department, described the probe in an email Sunday evening as an “untimely death” investigation. Dinho said the investigation is ongoing, but offered no further...
Register Citizen
Pedestrian struck in East Granby near Bradley airport, police say
EAST GRANBY — A Florida man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car near Bradley International Airport, state police said Tuesday. The collision happened about 9:15 p.m. Monday on Rainbow Road, or Route 20. A Hyundai Elantra struck the 51-year-old man as he was walking across the travel lanes, police said. The man was taken to Hartford Hospital.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police: Man robbed near Main Street early Sunday
BRIDGEPORT — A man was reportedly robbed early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. A man called the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center soon after 3 a.m., "indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face (with) what he believed to be a firearm" near Main Street and Capital Avenue, according to Scott Appleby, emergency management director for the city.
Register Citizen
West Hartford police: Child may have fallen from third-floor window
WEST HARTFORD — A child was hospitalized Saturday with injuries from what police say might have been a fall from a third-floor window on Farmington Avenue. Police said they responded to an address on Farmington Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured child. According to...
Register Citizen
Enfield woman killed in Rocky Hill crash on I-91
ROCKY HILL — An Enfield woman was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. A Massachusetts man was also seriously injured in the crash, state police said in a news release Monday morning. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield,...
Register Citizen
State police: At least one injured in alleged hit-and-run crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON — At least one person was hospitalized after a crash on Route 8 North in Shelton late Friday, according to state police. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany, along with firefighters and emergency medical technicians, responded to the crash around 11:34 p.m., Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno said in an email.
Register Citizen
Alex Jones arrives at — and then leaves — CT courthouse for trial with Sandy Hook families
WATERBURY — Alex Jones appeared briefly outside the Waterbury courthouse on Tuesday where his civil trial with families of Sandy Hook victims is being held, and called Judge Barbara Bellis a “tyrant.”. Jones is being sued in civil court by eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent...
Register Citizen
Haddam fire officials: Person flown to hospital following dump truck crash
HADDAM – Local fire officials say a person was injured in a crash involving a dump truck on Monday afternoon. The Haddam Fire Department received a report that a male victim was trapped after a dump truck went off the road near Exit 9 of Route 9 southbound around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a department spokesperson. It took fire crews more than an hour to extricate the victim with assistance from the Middletown Fire Department, the spokesperson said.
Register Citizen
Plainfield police: Teen crashes dirt bike into woman, both hospitalized
PLAINFIELD — A 15-year-old crashed a dirt bike into a 60-year-old woman who was crossing Front Street Friday night, sending both of them to the hospital, police say. Plainfield police said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Front Street near South Walnut Street. According to police, the teenager,...
Register Citizen
New London police ID man who died after found near parking garage
NEW LONDON — Police have identified the man who died Sunday after being found near a local parking garage. Police identified the victim as Michael Naphen, 62, of New London. Emergency personnel located Naphen outside a parking garage at 160 Water St. around 12:50 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a person may have jumped from the multi-story structure, police said. He was reported to be unconscious and unresponsive when he was found, police said.
