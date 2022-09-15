Read full article on original website
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted
A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
Bed Bath and Beyond store closing list: See which NY locations are shutting down
Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced the first batch of stores it plans to close after an announcement in August that the company would shutter 150 underperforming sites. A total of 56 stores are on the initial closing list, including five in New York. The closest store to Onondaga...
Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY
Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
Company news: Mike Antonacci, Ed Barno, and Ethan Gilbert open Rialto Wealth Management
Rialto Wealth Management announced its formation and the opening of its Syracuse office on Clinton Square at 126 N. Salina St., Suite 404. Mike Antonacci is a financial advisor who works with clients on tax planning, complex estate planning and investing. He has 10 years of experience in the wealth management field. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a graduate of Hamilton College and received a law degree from Albany Law School and an MBA from Union Graduate College. He currently serves on the board of the ESF College Foundation.
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Terry Lee Shaler had a way of making those around her comfortable. Note to readers:...
CNY Inspirations: My favorite plaque
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When I retired from my last appointment, I was given several gifts, including two plaques. While both are beautiful and are hanging in our home, one is very special to me. It simply says “Free Hugs.” My name is written above a picture of smiling plants. At the end of each service, I always offered hugs. When Covid-19 forced me to close down the church, I truly missed hugging everyone. Even when we re-opened, I wasn’t allowed to hug them. At my last service, rules had loosened up enough so that I could, and did, hug everyone. I cried because of the pure joy I both gave and received. That plaque showed me the importance of those hugs. Hug someone today. Feel the love as it flows between you. Show them what tangible love truly feels like, it is a gift, both freely given and received.
A popular CNY diner closed in 1999. For 1 weekend, the family is coming back together
Manlius, N.Y. – Buzzy’s, a popular diner that served customers for nearly 30 years in the village, closed in 1999. During its long run, high school students and villagers would clamor to sit in the diner’s iconic wooden booths, where the “regulars” would scramble to sit. Others piled into the burnt orange plastic-like seats in the diner to enjoy an omelet or burger.
51 new businesses in Central New York include K-9 training and an office management service
Fifty-one businesses filed certificates in Central New York last week. Thirty-five of them were filed in Onondaga County and 16 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Seven businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
Pond Street neighbor facing other challenges after building demolition
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kristina Greer lived in an apartment on Pond Street for two and a half years. In August, a building collapsed a few doors down and forced her out. “Codes came in to condemn my house, boarded up my window, excuse my doors, gave me five minutes to get my dog, my […]
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
Oneida Indian Nation to launch marijuana business, including sales, by 2023
Verona N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation has announced plans to launch a “seed to sale” marijuana business that is expected to open retail outlets in 2023. The Oneidas will grow and process marijuana in a new 50,000-square-foot facility to be built on Hill Road in Verona. Construction will start next month. Retail shops will be located on yet-to-be disclosed properties on nation territory. The Oneidas’ territory includes land in Oneida and Madison counties.
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
ShoppingTown developer asks agency to wield eminent domain power to move project ahead
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The development group that wants to transform the dead ShoppingTown Mall into a residential, entertainment and commercial center has asked a county agency to use its eminent domain powers to help make the $400 million project a reality. OHB Redev submitted a formal request to the Onondaga...
Post Malone falls in hole on stage at concert, finishes show with bruised ribs
Syracuse native Post Malone says he’s OK after falling through a hole on stage at a concert in St. Louis. The Grammy-nominated rapper-singer was performing “Circles” at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night when his guitar was lowered underneath the stage. Videos show Malone moving around on stage, apparently unaware that the hole hadn’t been covered and took a tumble; he was seen grabbing his chest and lying on stage in pain.
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart
Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
17 amazing things CNY high school students did this summer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York students took advantage of their summer vacations to create a lot of special memories. Syracuse.com asked CNY high schools for the stories of students who had especially cool adventures or experiences. Here are the responses we got:
Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
Anni Albers art on view at the SU Art Museum
A new exhibition is now on view at the Syracuse University Art Museum that traces the remarkable career of the artist, designer, writer and teacher Anni Albers (1899-1994). “Anni Albers: Work with Materials” features over 100 drawings, prints, textile samples, commercial fabrics and rugs from the collection of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation. With a focus primarily on the extraordinarily productive and varied second half of her long career, the exhibition illuminates her ability to move easily between her work as both an artist and as a designer of functional materials.
