‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Brings Vinny and Angelina’s Showmance Back, Chris Larangeira Comments

By Lauren Anderson
 5 days ago

It’s been 12 years since Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick first hooked up. Now, in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation , the spark between the reality stars seems to have reignited. Find out what Angelina’s ex-husband Chris Larangeira has to say about it.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, and Angelina Pivarnick | Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ promos push Angelina and Vinny’s showmance

Vinny and Angelina were both single while filming the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5. After previously focusing on the dissolution of Angelina’s marriage to Chris, the show shifted to the “budding romance” between Angelina and Vinny.

During the “Dren” episode, Vinny and Angelina appeared to be “on a date” during Nikki Hall’s birthday dinner. “Something’s brewing there,” Deena Cortese tells her husband in the promos for the Sept. 15 episode.

“I was shocked to see genuine happiness and smiles on both of their faces,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tells his wife. “Angelina and Vinny are flirtatious,” Nikki tells Pauly DelVecchio.

“Vinny’s single, Angelina’s newly single — this could be a possibility,” Pauly tells the cameras. “They may hook up just like they did in Miami.”

As Vinny points out to Mike in the trailer, the roommates are likely “playing Cupid” in their own heads because he and Angelina are the only two single people in the group. “Any time you don’t see us fighting with each other, it seems like we’re getting married.” However, Vinny also went so far as to point out Angelina’s attempts to “change her narrative.”

“Can Angelina change into this sexy thing that I’m attracted to one day?” he said. “Maybe. Never say never. I never thought in my life I would be entertaining Angelina, but I’m intrigued by it.”

For the record, Vinny is the most sarcastic member of the Jersey Shore crew, so take what he’s saying on camera with a grain of salt. However, like he said, “never say never.”

Chris Larangeira seemingly supports Vinny and Angelina flirting in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ episode

The clip from the Sept. 15 episode, aptly titled “The Staten Island Notebook,” was shared to the Jersey Shore Instagram and Twitter accounts. “Ahhhh true love blossoming before our eyes,” Vinny commented on Instagram.

Angelina’s ex-husband also chimed in. “I’m all for it,” he commented with the hand clap, cry-laugh, and popcorn emojis. He and Angelina finalized their divorce on May 29, 2022. Vinny replied: “Eskimo bro!!!”

Angelina and Vinny’s season 2 hookup

For the brief amount of time Angelina was in Miami filming Jersey Shore Season 2, she and Vinny drunkenly hooked up after a night at the club. After stumbling into a cab with Pauly, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike, Vinny and Angelina made out in the back seat.

When they arrived at the Metropole, Vinny took Angelina to his room and delivered the line: “Yo listen, me and Angelina need some privacy.” Their romance didn’t last long, though. After the blowback from the note Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Angelina left the show for a second time.

What does this mean for Angelina’s new “Vinny from Staten Island?” Tune in to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV tonight at 8 p.m. ET to see how Angelina and Vinny’s renewed showmance plays out.

