Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
wbrc.com
Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
wbrc.com
Hoover senior helps Team USA bring home baseball world championship
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover senior, RJ Hamilton, helped Team USA bring home the 18U Baseball World Cup!. The U.S. defeated the Chinese Taipei to win gold in Sarasota! It’s the United States’ fifth gold medal in the last six World Cups at the 18U level. The Vanderbilt...
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
wbrc.com
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside. Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
wbrc.com
Death investigation at Cordova Avenue, Pratt Highway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man on Pratt Highway and Cordova Avenue. According to BPD, officers received a report of an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found an adult male sitting in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrc.com
How an impending HVAC worker shortage will impact you
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -You’re likely going to be paying more in the years ahead for work on your home heating and cooling systems. One industry expert is now telling us the industry could be 40% short on necessary workers in the next decade. Between the younger generations perceived lack...
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
wbrc.com
Crews battle house fire in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Recue Crews are investigating a house fire that happened in Ensley on September 18. This happened in the 1600 block of 32nd Street Ensley. Police said there was smoke showing upon arrival, but crews had the fire out and the incident under control in 15 minutes.
wbrc.com
More than 210 fentanyl deaths so far this year in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County health leaders are warning parents against the deadly opioid fentanyl. So far this year, there have been 212 deaths from fentanyl and leaders with the Health Department said it’s on track to surpass last year’s overdose deaths. Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt, Medical Director...
wbrc.com
UAB defeats Georgia Southern, 35-21
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB running back DeWayne McBride rushed for a career high 223 yards and four touchdowns to lift UAB to a win over Georgia Southern, 35-21. The Blazers looked to bounce back after their first loss of the season to Liberty the week before. Although they were outgained, UAB’s defense forced Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease to throw three interceptions in the game, winning the turnover margin.
wbrc.com
76-year-old Birmingham woman dies following multi-vehicle accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 76-year-old Birmingham woman died following a multi-vehicle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries as a passenger in a multi-vehicle wreck. The accident happened in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue...
wbrc.com
UAB researchers say social media scams common among local community groups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB expert Dr. Ragib Hasan is tracking social media scams and he sees them the most in local neighborhood watch, market place and community groups. He said the scammers are hacking your friends and family, then using their account to try and scam you. They ‘ll make a fake post, pretending to be your friend, trying to sell an item for extra cheap, or ask for baby or pet name advice to learn your potential security questions, or they’ll ask you to answer an easy puzzle.
wbrc.com
“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
wbrc.com
New homes coming to Gadsden
GASDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of new homes could be headed to the city of Gadsden. Leaders are working with a developer who’s looking to build about 80 houses. Public Affairs Coordinator Michael Rodgers says the developer has set a goal to build about 80 homes using land through the Gadsden Land Bank. The land bank owns tax-delinquent and abandoned property throughout the city. The investment group has plans set for land near the old Gadsden High School on Cansler Avenue.
wbrc.com
Overturned tractor closes lanes of U.S. 280 WB in Shelby Co.
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports at wo-vehicle crash on Highway 280 has closed all westbound lanes near 2400 U.S. 280. The crash included a tractor which overturned. Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate. We will provide updates...
wbrc.com
One injured after car overturns at Talladega Short Track
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Lincoln Fire Department say one person was extracted from a car after a crash at the Talladega Short Track on September 18, 2022. Authorities say crews were working EMS standby at the Talladega Short Track and responded to a driver who’s car was overturned.
wbrc.com
Birmingham family says state fair not ADA compliant
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18. Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the...
wbrc.com
Mercedes Benz needs more workers to keep pace with the growing electric vehicle market
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes’ push to hire new employees started Monday. This online virtual hiring event runs from September 19th through the 23rd. Mercedes is building electric cars in Vance and has a battery plant for those vehicles in Woodstock. People hired this week could work at either one of those plants. Starting pay for those jobs has risen to $22 an hour.
