First Lady Justice introduces newest Friends With Paws therapy dog in Pup Rally at Pineville Elementary School

Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved Wyoming County restaurant Pizzamingo is closing
BRENTON, WV (WVNS) – The community of Brenton in Wyoming County is preparing to say goodbye to a beloved restaurant. Pizzamingo in the community of Brenton is closing it’s doors for good. Opened in 1985 by Dale Robinson the eatery has been the home for everything from supplying pizza to the area high schools, to numerous […]
lootpress.com
WV Farm Museum on Full Display During Country Fall Fest Oct. 1-2
POINT PLEASANT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From antique engines to quilting to a gospel sing, the West Virginia State Farm Museum will pull out all the stops during its annual Country Fall Festival Saturday and Sunday Oct. 1-2. Located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off Route 62, the museum features numerous historical structures that have been moved to or recreated on the grounds and large collections of steam and gas engines, antique tractors, farm and household implements and taxidermized animals.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Raleigh, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
An act of kindness comes full circle in Wyoming County
PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One local church and a man from Ukraine came together to collect gifts for kids and to honor a woman who helped start it all. Vladimir Proknevski received a gift box as a teenager in Ukraine thanks to the efforts of a woman from Wyoming County, Mary Damron. In 1993 Franklin […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
With W.Va. animal shelters at critical capacity, local businesses step in to help
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The number of pets adopted skyrocketed during the pandemic but now animal shelters are beginning to get overcrowded. Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals. Ashley Casto is the...
3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition
EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
West Virginia woman says she was fired for not wearing hat at Pizza Hut
A West Virginia woman from Kanawha County says she was fired from her job because she didn’t wear a hat while working at Pizza Hut. Elizabeth Watkins claims she can’t wear a hat at work because she suffers from migraines. According to the West Virginia Record, Watkins has a prescription for her illness. Watkins allegedly told her […]
woay.com
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
RELATED PEOPLE
Local church makes apple butter for a good cause
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One local church in Greenbrier County decided to whip up a nice treat going to a good cause. Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg cooked up some homemade apple butter to sell at their upcoming art and craft show. They also held their Saturday of Service where community members came out for […]
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
Treasurer Moore Announces SMART529 ‘When I Grow Up’ $5,000 Grand Prize Winner
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announced the grand prize winner of this year’s SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest during an in-person awards ceremony at the Culture Center in Charleston. The 15 regional student winners and statewide teacher winner, which were announced...
6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia is most vape-obsessed state, study says
Residents of West Virginia are looking for vapes the most, according to a recent study using Google Trends data.
wchsnetwork.com
Body found in Kanawha River after excavator accident
CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials have said that a body found in the Kanawha River was a 79-year old man. According to WCHS-TV, the man was riding an excavator and drowned after the heavy equipment got too close to the edge and slipped into the river in 30 feet of water.
West Virginia delegate says political signs stolen from his truck
A West Virginia delegate says he had political signs stolen from his truck. Charlie Reynolds, a representative from Marshall County, said he was targeted and someone took magnets and metal stakes from his truck. Reynolds said the person also tried to steal the campaign sign from his truck but could not get it out of […]
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shady Spring Homecoming Parade cancelled
SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Shady Spring Homecoming Parade scheduled to take place on Wednesday will no longer be occurring according to an announcement. A Friday statement from Shady Spring High School indicates that the parade event is to be cancelled following the presentation of a document from the Traffic Engineering Division of the Department of Highways.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 cases down in West Virginia; 43-year-old among latest deaths
CHARLSTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped below 1,900 in West Virginia over the weekend, according to the Monday morning pandemic update from the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,850 active cases on Monday, a drop of 433 since the Friday update...
WTRF
West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
WOWK
Good Day at 4: Kittens in need of a home!
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We here at WOWK are big animal lovers! These kittens were found in a box, on a construction site, and need a home!. They are getting seen by a veterinarian in the coming days, but in the mean time, if you or someone you know is interested in adopting a kitten, please email our 13 News Executive Producer, Chelsea Morrison at cmorrison@wowtv.com.
Comments / 0