5 Week 6 high school football games to watch involving Coastal Alabama teams
DAPHNE (3-2) AT SPANISH FORT (2-3) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Toros Stadium, Spanish Fort. Last week: Daphne defeated Baker 25-14; Spanish Fort lost to Theodore 29-21 On the air: TV – WJTC-UTV 44; Radio – WNSP-FM 105.5. The skinny: Spanish Fort defeated Daphne 31-17 a year ago and...
5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 6
HARTSELLE (5-0) AT OXFORD (3-2) Time/location: 7 p.m., Friday, Lamar Field. Last week: Class 6A, No. 6-ranked Hartselle won 16-9 at Gadsden City. Oxford lost 44-20 to visiting Pinson Valley. The skinny: Hartselle has held opponents to nine or fewer points the past four weeks. The Tigers have the No....
