Custom quick phrases on the Nest Hub Max could be the most natural way to interact with your smart home yet
Google Assistant is a fantastically powerful tool for doing a lot of things, and for many of us a big part of that is controlling our smart homes. Whether we're turning on lights, starting up appliances, or triggering Routines, it's incredibly impressive that all these features are just a spoken command away. With quick phrases, Google has made those interactions even more natural-feeling, eliminating the need for a formal “Hey Google” to get thing started. Now some in-development functionality for the Nest Hub Max could greatly expand what Assistant quick phrases are able to accomplish.
How to update an Android app
App updates are an integral part of any operating system. They bring new features and fix stability and security issues. When you turn on automatic updates in the Play Store, you don't need to worry about keeping apps up-to-date. However, if you want to update an app where an update isn't available on the Play Store, you can update manually.
How to set up Windows Subsystem for Android on your Windows 11 PC
Gone are the days when you needed an emulator to run Android apps on Windows. Windows Subsystem for Android allows you to install Android apps on your Windows 11 machine easily. Unlike some of the best Chromebooks that come with the Google Play Store preinstalled, installing Android apps using Windows Subsystem for Android isn't that easy. Windows Subsystem for Android was announced during the Windows 11 launch, but Microsoft hasn't made it available on all Windows 11 builds. However, there is a clever way to install Android apps on any Windows 11 PC.
WhatsApp could soon make importing your chat backups easier
If you live outside the US, chances are you are using WhatsApp to catch up with your friends, family, and even conduct business over it. The messaging service is used by over two billion users daily, with over 100 billion messages sent between them. On Android, WhatsApp lets you back up your chat history to Google Drive, but that's about it. The data cannot be exported, significantly limiting its usefulness. The Meta-owned service was spotted working on an option to export chat backups earlier this year. Now, screenshots from the latest WhatsApp beta for Android show the corresponding import tool, signaling that the company is actively working on the feature.
Matter device controls are showing up for some on Android
Matter is the upcoming smart home standard that wants to bridge the gap between all the disparate systems currently out there. With Matter, you will be able to control your Apple HomeKit devices using any of your great Google Assistant smart displays, and vice versa. Most of the relevant companies are on board with Matter, and everyone is gearing up to launch support by the end of 2022. It looks like Google is already pretty far along in testing, as a Matter devices & services section has appeared on the Google account settings for some.
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
How to insert a text box in Google Docs
There's a reason that Google Docs has become popular since its release in 2006. It's free, accessible from any device, and does almost anything you could hope to do with a word processor. However, regardless of whether you're accessing Google's word processor from a Mac, PC, or from one of the best Chromebooks, some of its features are more difficult to figure out, including Google Docs' method for inserting text boxes into a document. For some reason, Google considers text boxes to be a type of drawing.
New Android 13 QPR1 options set the stage for spatial audio support
Last week, Google rolled out the first Android 13 QPR1 beta for supported Pixel phones. Among the many changes we've learned about so far, we've seen a few audio-related improvements, and now Google seems to be laying the groundwork for new Pixel Buds features. The QPR beta introduces a new spatial audio toggle for headphones, but plenty of questions about its ultimate implementation remain.
Google Tasks is about to become your go-to app for managing reminders
Google is no stranger to keeping around multiple apps for the same goal. Whether it's messaging tools, email clients, or video chat platforms, keeping around similar services can be pretty confusing for end-users. One by one, Google has been slowly cleaning up its software division, shuttering Hangouts and Duo with more popular and modern replacements. Today, you can add one more category to the list: to-do lists.
Everything is Workspace now, as Google doubles down on app branding
Throughout 2021, we saw several Google-branded services line up and take their place under one of two large umbrella categories — Google One or Google Workspace. Google presents the former as its paid solution for users who want access to additional Google Drive cloud storage (plus exclusive in-app features, like more editing tools for Photos), while the latter is for professionals and businesses of all sizes. Google Keep has been part of Workspace for years now, and now its Android app is finally starting to advertise as much.
How to activate an eSIM on every major US carrier
ESim cards haven't become mainstream yet, but thanks to Apple removing the SIM card slot from the iPhone 14, physical SIM cards are likely seeing their last days. While none of the Android manufacturers have followed suit, it's possible to activate and use an eSIM on all the major U.S. carriers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile). All the best Android phones are compatible with eSIM, so read on if you're ready for the switch.
Google Search for travel gets new green filters and instant results for trains
If you want to travel meaner, leaner, and greener this fall and upcoming holiday season, Google's got your back with new filters and views for travel — especially if you're riding the rails in Europe. Those who have been using Google's flight search engine may have noticed one of...
Google asks Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 users for a vibe check
You might be enjoying the little quality-of-life improvements that Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 brings. Or, maybe you're not. At the end of the beta process, Pixel users will be enjoying a mid-cycle update that will bring prominent fixes as well as neat features like support for the LC3 audio codec and call clarity enhancement. But to get those changes right, Google is hoping beta testers will give their feedback and it has opened up an opportunity to do just that.
How to cancel Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade offers affordable access to some of the best games on the App Store. Many of these are exclusive to Apple Arcade, but you'll also find some games on the App Store and Play Store. If you've compared Apple Arcade to Play Pass and decided Play Pass is better value for money, you can easily your Apple Arcade subscription. That said, you'll probably need to get a top-of-the line Android tablet for gaming since you can't use Play Pass on an iPad.
How to alphabetize in Google Docs
Managing and sorting lists in word processors like Google Docs is not easy. That’s why we recommend users use a spreadsheet program like Google Sheets for long and complex lists. However, there are times when you have to insert a list in Google Docs in your document. Thankfully, Google Docs gives you access to tools that you can use to manage and sort these lists. Whether you want to sort a list or the entire document, here is how you can alphabetize it in Google Docs.
How to watch the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event
Google's next Made by Google launch event is on October 6th. Kicking off at 10 a.m. ET, we'll see the launch of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch, which were announced earlier this year at Google I/O. While the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel Watch have been...
WhatsApp needs to make fighting spam its top priority
When visiting a store, whether it's to get something fixed or to purchase something, you may be asked for your phone number. Then, within seconds of sharing it, you might receive messages from the store on WhatsApp, and some of those may have nothing to do with your recent visit. Why did this happen when the store didn't ask for your consent to deliver updates and ads on WhatsApp? You may have noticed that the employee tablets have the option to toggle it off. However, it curiously stays on by default.
Google servers could get your passwords if you use enhanced spell check in Chrome
Google Chrome is filled to the brim with useful features, like spell check. Other than the standard spell check, Chrome also offers “enhanced spell check.” When you want to enable it, Google notes that whatever you type in the browser will be sent to the company’s servers to run it through advanced grammar and style algorithms. This already makes clear that you probably shouldn’t enable it when you’re concerned about data security, and an investigation has confirmed exactly this. Under certain circumstances, your passwords and usernames could be sent to Google's spell-checking servers during login processes.
The sooner Android accepts RCS is dead, the sooner we can choose the next messaging platform that matters
Last week, the world watched as Apple announced its newest phones. As silly — though no less intriguing — as the Dynamic Island might be, the iPhone 14 series fails to fix one of the biggest issues with modern smartphones: messaging. A day after Apple's keynote, Tim Cook took the stage at Vox's Code Conference, confirming the company's position on RCS: it's not interested, and if you want to send your mom high-res videos, you're better off buying her — or yourself — an iPhone.
Fitbit is sending Wear OS vibes to some of its watches
There's not much similarity between Fitbit's smartwatch OS and Google's Wear OS — so little, in fact, you'd think Fitbit wasn't a part of Google. But at IFA 2022, we saw the wearable brand turn over a new leaf, planning a Material You-style redesign for its phone companion app ahead of the launch for the Sense 2 and Versa 4 watches. Emerging details suggest the user interface on the wearables is also beginning to look a bit more like Wear OS.
