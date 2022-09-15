If you live outside the US, chances are you are using WhatsApp to catch up with your friends, family, and even conduct business over it. The messaging service is used by over two billion users daily, with over 100 billion messages sent between them. On Android, WhatsApp lets you back up your chat history to Google Drive, but that's about it. The data cannot be exported, significantly limiting its usefulness. The Meta-owned service was spotted working on an option to export chat backups earlier this year. Now, screenshots from the latest WhatsApp beta for Android show the corresponding import tool, signaling that the company is actively working on the feature.

