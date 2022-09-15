Read full article on original website
Related
'A scene of quiet dignity': How six gamekeepers who used to walk with the Queen in the grounds of Balmoral will transfer her coffin from the Scottish castle's ballroom to a hearse, kickstarting her final journey to London
Just before 10am this morning, six gamekeepers from the Balmoral estate, sturdy men with deep knowledge of the Highland landscape so adored by the Queen, will slowly file into the castle’s ballroom. Since her death on Thursday afternoon, the Queen has laid at rest there in an oak coffin...
Charles’ royal cypher revealed as he becomes King as Queen’s ER is replaced
THE Queen’s royal cypher has been all around us for the more than seven decades that she reigned. But now King Charles’ symbol will be displayed on British coins, stamps, passports, banknotes and even police uniforms. What is a cypher?. A royal cypher is a monogram used by...
BBC To Show Live Stream Of Queen Elizabeth II’s Lying-In-State
The BBC is to offer a dedicated live stream of the Queen’s lying-in-state period over the coming days for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to get to London or queue. The service will start up at 5 pm BST (9am PT) today on the...
Queen lying in state: mourners in London warned not to join queue to see coffin; King greets public in Wales – live updates
The King has now visited each of the UK’s four nations since his mother’s death; queue to see coffin is paused as wait reaches 14 hours
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Boy, 7, receives posthumous letter from Queen posted on the day she died
A seven-year-old boy has received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II, posted to him on the day the late monarch died. The message from the royal, sent to Charlie, of Ilford, east London, came in response to a note he had sent to congratulate her on June’s platinum jubilee celebrations.
The significance of Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s funeral service is taking place
The Queen’s funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 19 September, in the same venue where she was married and crowned. It will be the first time in over 260 years that a sovereign’s funeral will take place in the Abbey. The last was George II’s in 1760.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unsung heroes and special guests from UK and Commonwealth who will mix with dignitaries at Queen's funeral: List includes Maori king, an Olympic swimmer, woman who rescued snorkeller from shark, knife crime campaigner and even Killing Eve's Sandra Oh
A Maori king from New Zealand, Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and a Birmingham mum almost stabbed to death by her ex-lover are among those set to attend the Queen's State Funeral next week. More than a million people are expected to pack into London to witness the historic spectacle,...
BBC
Queen's funeral: People in Sussex gather to watch historic state funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral has been taking place in London, while across Sussex people have gathered to watch screenings of the ceremony. The funeral to remember Britain's longest-reigning monarch began at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST. In Sussex, churches, cinemas, pubs, and public spaces such as Alexandra Park in...
BBC
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
World leaders arrive in London for funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. President Biden and other dignitaries have begun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westminster Abbey: Inside the Queen’s funeral venue, where she was also married and crowned
The Queen will be laid to rest on 18 September at Westminster Abbey in London, the same venue where she was married and crowned.It will be the first time in over 260 years that a sovereign’s funeral will take place in the Abbey. The last was George II’s in 1760.For the Queen, Westminster Abbey was where her most defining milestones took place, both in terms of her personal life and her public duty.Princess Elizabeth was 21 when she married Prince Philip at the World Heritage Site, one of the most famous religious buldings in Britain. More than 2,000 guests...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Crowds gather in Lincolnshire to watch state funeral
People have come together across Lincolnshire to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. More than 300 mourners gathered in Lincoln Cathedral where the service was shown on a big screen, with a similar number in Lincoln Castle's grounds. Screenings were also held in Boston and Grantham, while many businesses closed...
Queen's funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday will be London's largest ever policing event, the city's force said Friday, with world leaders and hundreds of thousands of mourners set to descend on the UK capital. The force has already been called upon to police major events in the capital since the queen died on September 8, with officers currently standing guard over the late monarch's body as it lies in state at Westminster Hall.
BBC
The Queen's funeral watched by 25 million viewers in UK
The Queen's funeral on Monday was watched by more than 25 million viewers in the UK, making it one of the country's biggest ever TV events. More than 50 UK channels broadcast the service, as the nation paused to pay a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. The audience across...
Queen’s coffin procession: Full route and best viewing points in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will arrive in London on Tuesday after 24 hours of lying in rest in Edinburgh.At around 3pm, Her Majesty’s body - accompanied by her only daughter, Princess Anne - will be flown from the Scottish capital to RAF Northolt, west London.The coffin will then be driven from the airfield to Buckingham Palace, the monarch’s main residence in the capital. It will remain there overnight before the procession starts again on Wednesday.The coffin is scheduled to leave the palace at 2.22pm on Wednesday.From there it will make its way along The Mall Horse Guards...
How Aussies and British expats said farewell to the Queen with packed out pubs showing Her Majesty's funeral in Sydney and thousands turning out to watch the emotional service at Melbourne's Federation Square
Australians and British expats have packed out churches, pubs and outdoor plazas across the country to pay an emotional tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Billions around the world tuned into live television coverage of Her Majesty's funeral held in London Monday night Australian time. Hundreds flocked to St...
London braces itself for massive security operation ahead of Queen's funeral
London police chiefs and medics are bracing themselves for a security nightmare at the Queen's funeral on Monday as they balance the need to protect the world's top leaders and dignitaries with the public's desire to mourn their much-loved monarch.
Huw Edwards: BBC News viewers joke presenter deserves ‘a fortnight off’ after Queen’s funeral
Huw Edwards is in need of a long holiday following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, according to BBC News viewers.The news presenter and journalist has fronted the BBC’s coverage since the monarch’s death on Thursday 8 September, during which he was widely praised for his “masterclass” in broadcasting.Edwards is once again presenting on BBC News on Monday (19 September) morning, ahead of the Queen’s funeral after her coffin’s four-day lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.On social media, viewers praised Edwards for his “class, compassion and professionalism” throughout the coverage, while joking that the presenter was in need of some much-earned time off...
Comments / 0