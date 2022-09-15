Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Available school videos
In response to some questions and comments during our tour of the existing high school we have included the following:. A video of the tour of the current high school for those who have been unable to attend our community meetings and tours. – https://vimeo.com/boothbaytv/brhstour. An interview with the...
Democrats’ Harvest Dinner to feature live music and candidates
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that Waldoboro’s Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum will supply music in the folk tradition for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Harvest Dinner in Jefferson. The Harvest Dinner is open to the public and walk-in space is not guaranteed. While space remains, reservations...
News and Notes from The Community Center
We had a significant turnout of people who needed to fill out the forms necessary to receive their stimulus money from the state, however, we think there are more out there who might need this service. If you, or someone you know would like an appointment with the AARP tax advisor, please call the office to make arrangements.
LincolnHealth hiring event set for Oct. 6
Whether you’re just starting out or you have years of experience, LincolnHealth may have a job that’s right for you – and you could be in a position for a job offer the same day you meet with us. LincolnHealth’s Hiring Blitz will take place Thursday, Oct....
Boothbay Railway Village Museum prepares for another fantastic fall season
The Railway Village Museum prepares for another vibrant fall and holiday season with a collection of community favorite events. Family Harvest Day, Oct. 1: This fall celebration is a long-standing family favorite featuring classic New England festivities such as hayrides, pumpkin decorating, games on the village green and of course, train rides. The community inspired event will offer reduced museum admission for the entire day. For more information visit RailwayVillage.org.
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Another beautiful fall day, clear blue skies, cooling temperatures. There’s even much needed rain on the way. We sure are fortunate to live in this beautiful and lively community. The one thing that’s been missing is the Maine State Aquarium, closed since 2020. Last Thursday Dottie Yunger, the...
Lincoln County Dems’ Volunteer Picnic kicks off fall campaign
Leaders of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) marked the kick off of the fall campaign with a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Sept. 10 at the Sheepscot Community Center in Newcastle. More than 60 volunteers attended the event, which included activities for kids and food prepared by LCDC leaders and volunteers.
Assistant Principal Julianne Hansbury a catch for BRES
Julianne Hansbury is entering her third week as Boothbay Region Elementary School’s assistant principal and she said the fit is perfect. Hansbury jumped into her first administrative job after 21 years as a speech pathologist – her five most recent years at Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 93, one at Regional School District 5 and nine at Regional School Unit 40.
Winslow Meyers solo show at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta proudly presents artist Winslow Myers with a selection of his paintings in the River Room from Sept. 22 until Oct. 12. The public is invited to the artist’s reception on Saturday, Septs. 24 from 2 - 4 p.m. Myers grew up in Walpole, left Maine...
September LCRC meeting
The Lincoln County Republicans will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. A business meeting for LCRC members will begin at 6 p.m., and then a presentation for the public, entitled “The Hidden Agenda,” will be given by Rep. Heidi H. Sampson at 7.
Celebration of life for Bo and Millie Brewer
On Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m., a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 36, Boothbay for both Bo and Millie Brewer.
Why Cameron?
I am writing in support of Cameron Reny who is running for the Maine Senate for District 13 which includes Lincoln County and the towns of Washington and Windsor. I recently had the opportunity to meet and talk with Cameron when she joined Holly Stover at a “town hall” meeting in Boothbay. Her energetic and passionate approach to such issues as affordable housing, accessible healthcare, and the protection of our environment mirrors many of the issues I care about. With her experience as an educator, community advocate, union member, and leader of professional associations, Cameron can solve problems, support equitable policies, and advocate for families and children.
Bayville Buzz
Did he or didn't he? That is the question everyone asks when they first receive their Boothbay Register. Will they find a Bayville Buzz or not? Last week the answer was no, so my apologies to the multitudes (well, at least my dad) who searched and searched and were let down. Of course, there is an easy solution; send me your news!
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN -- COCKTAILS & DINNER
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
No splash pad
I wrote a letter to this newspaper published March 21, 2020 concerning the lack of full transparency in budgeting, inconsistencies in planning, and more general concerns I have over the Eastside Waterfront Park development. A number of folks have supported my comments since that time (see: Questions about Eastside Park | Boothbay Register).
Hiking Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain
The first thing you need to know about Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain is elevation-wise, it’s not much more than a high hill. It rises roughly 180 feet at its highest point, which is best appreciated seen from its eastern side at the upper end of Federal Street, aka, Route 218. It got its name long ago from Timothy Langdon, an attorney of some renown who moved to Wiscasset from Boston in 1769.
Sewer district searching for new superintendent
On Sept. 15, Superintendent Chris Higgins confirmed Boothbay Harbor Sewer District was searching for his replacement. A Linked-in message alert popped up around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning reading “the district is seeking qualified candidates for superintendent.”. When the Boothbay Register asked about the post, Higgins said: “Yes, it’s true....
Alice Ruppert
Alice “Shirley” Ruppert of Edgecomb passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022 after a brief illness. She leaves behind her son John and wife Becky, her son Mark, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, no service will be held.
Planning board approves pier/runway and float
The Edgecomb Planning Board unanimously approved construction of a pier, runway and float Sept. 15 for a seasonal resident. Consultant Lauren Stockwell of Stockwell Environmental Consulting, Inc. represented Nancy and Gerald Plummer of Westward, Massachusetts in securing a permit to construct a 25-foot by 162-foot structure for their 40 Brick Hill Road property.
Adam Chadbourne locks in sixth career championship
The closing weeks of every race season can be intense for many drivers due to tight championship battles in each division. Wiscasset Speedway made it their mission to make Saturday’s Group #2 racing action fun as they hosted the second Fan Appreciation night of the season. The night, sponsored by Bozzuto’s Inc., featured a driver meet and greet session before the races followed by childrens bike races, where some drivers joined in on the fun. The Maine Mariners organization even made an appearance with their beloved mascot, Beacon. Mainely Motorsports host and LST Motorsports Park owner Steve Perry emceed the night while raising money for Special Olympics Maine.
