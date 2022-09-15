Read full article on original website
Ukraine, West brush off Russian referendum plans for occupied regions
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move Ukraine and its allies dismissed on Tuesday as a stunt by Moscow to try to reclaim the initiative after battlefield losses.
Is Vladimir Putin happy to risk nuclear war to avoid admitting defeat? | Andrew Roth
Russian leader’s escalatory threat to annex parts of Ukraine in effort to halt counteroffensive is fraught with risk
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini's forecast of a 'long and ugly' inflation-driven recession is wrong, according to Cathie Wood
While Roubini and Wood might disagree on inflation vs. deflation, they agree that the economy will enter a recession, if it hasn't already.
Big bank CEOs to sell lawmakers on relief, diversity efforts amid economic, regulatory challenges
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will warn Congress of economic "storm clouds," while Wells Fargo (WFC.N) CEO Charles Scharf will urge patience as the bank addresses longstanding regulatory issues, according to wide-ranging prepared testimony.
