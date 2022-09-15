Registration for the clinics is now open at the department’s website. The goal is to get as many eligible residents boosted with the new bivalent vaccines as possible. One big question will be how much demand to anticipate. NPR reports most of the people who have been eligible for the first two boosters never got them. And demand has dropped with each new round of shots. But this is the first booster meant to target the original strain and dominant Omicron subvariants.

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO