Second summer settling into the region
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big time summer heat is moving in just in time for the official end of summer and start of fall. For Tuesday, we’ll have morning sunshine giving way to passing clouds around midday and perhaps a few quick showers. Rain coverage is only expected to be around 10-20% with the best chance of seeing a few showers mainly north of Columbus. This little disturbance will bring a muggier feel at times, too. Highs between 90 and 95 degrees.
Pack a Fan if You are Heading Out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have stayed right around average for the past week despite having little cloud cover, but big changes are in store for the rest of this work week. While we will continue to stay dry, temperatures will already be back in the mid-90s by tomorrow afternoon! That’s well above average (87°) for this time of year and it’s only getting hotter from there. Mostly clear skies will stick around though, even as a front moves in on Friday. This front is going to kick things back to average, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s on Friday and through the weekend. The dewpoints will also be dropping behind that front making for even more comfortable conditions! After that, in true fall fashion, another front looks like it will makes its way into the valley on Monday. This one may kick up a few showers and storms ahead of it, but still very low coverage. This may bring more idyllic fall temperatures, with lows back to the low 60s and highs in the lower 80s once the cooler air settles in.
Big time heat returning this week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a break from the summer heat and humidity last week, it will feel a lot more like summer most of this week!. It will be mostly sunny on this Monday. Turning hot and a bit breezy this afternoon. Highs between 87 and 91 degrees. Pleasant...
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road and 28th Street in Columbus. According to News Leader 9 crews on the scene, the presence is due to a vehicular accident involving a car and motorcycle. There are few details as of now on...
Gas prices fall below $3 at some Columbus stations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I feel like it should just go down, and that’s all I have to say,” says driver Tamika Porter. “It feels good to have that extra money in your pocket,” says another driver Adarius White. Gas prices are going low. “It could...
Columbus to see multiple road closures in the coming weeks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting Monday, Sept. 19, 11th Street between 7th Avenue and 10th Avenue will be closed for up to two months. You may have noticed recent upgrades to the 11th Street underpass, commonly called the viaduct. This road has undergone quite a few improvements, and more changes are on the way.
Accident causing police presence on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident is causing heavy police presence on Buena Vista Road. No word on any injuries or full details of this incident. News Leader 9 currently has crews on the scene. Stay with us as we gather more details.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key matchups for September 22-23
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many Georgia teams will pick up region play while Alabama teams will welcome challengers from other areas of the state. Lock in your predictions for five major games this week. The WTVM sports team will compare answers every Wednesday night on “The Score”. This high school football preview show is available to watch in this story or on the WTVM news app by 6PM ET Wednesday.
Upcoming Road Closures in Columbus
Man arrested in Muscogee County with dangerous explosives, firearms. Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County. Suspects arrested with over 2,000 lbs. of meth in Meriwether County. The PhotoShop Selfie House. Updated: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT. Located at 1425 3rd Avenue in Columbus.
Midday Dee Time: Successful people overcoming hardships
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This show is an opportunity to get to know the people who are the heartbeat of our community - those who don’t usually get public attention. Dee talks to successful people who have overcome some tremendous obstacles to get where they are today. And it is working for Carolyn Wilson. She is a mother, author, and owner of one of the most successful salons in the area. The ultimate touch? She doesn’t look like where she’s come from. Wilson’s full interview is below.
Candlelight vigil held in honor of Columbus attorney
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community gathered for a candlelight vigil for up Columbus Attorney Ralston D. Jarrett at his law offices in Uptown Columbus on September 18. The family and friends of Jarrett gathered with white candles for a vigil in his honor. A celebration of life will be...
Tri-City Latino Association presents 9th annual festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter where you were born because we’re all human, we’re all family,” says Christian Ortiz, marketing director of the Tri-City Latino Association. Thousands of people across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered over...
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An emergency plane landing on an Alabama highway is causing lane closures and slow traffic. According to ALEA, the right westbound lane of US 280 near the 117-mile marker in Lee County is currently blocked. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a single-engine light aircraft...
WTVM Editorial 09/13/22: The Modest Queen
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The passing of Queen Elizabeth certainly marks the end of an era. Even before her remarkable reign, the young Elizabeth had a natural sense of duty. Although she never had a driver’s license, Elizabeth drove and repaired heavy trucks during World War II, as an 18 year-old princess eager to do anything to help England defeat the Nazis.
Eufaula man dead after single-vehicle crash in Bullock Co.
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Eufaula man. The crash happened on Alabama 110 near Union Springs in Bullock County on Monday, Sept. 19 at approximately 2:40 a.m. Officials say 38-year-old Demestrius A. Conway was killed when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex. A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting. Officials arrived on the...
Jordan High School not on lockdown after badge mistakenly activated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District says Jordan Vocational High School is not on lockdown. Someone mistakenly activated a badge, says Kimberly Wright with the Muscogee County School District. Wright says there is no danger.
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leave 1 dead, 1 injured
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, two people were shot in Opelika- one dead and another injured. “Anyone that has any information about either of these two shootings, we’d be grateful if they would reach out and contact us,” says Opelika Chief of police Shane Healey. Early...
Community gathers to benefit 4-year-old with dwarfism in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The community of Smiths Station gathered together to benefit a little boy diagnosed with a form of dwarfism. Jeeps, motorcycles, and Corvettes lined the streets of Smiths Station for the “Backing Mason Benefit Ride”. 4-year-old Mason Yates was born with diastrophic dysplasia dwarfism,...
Unmarked deputy vehicle struck with gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of an unmarked vehicle on Lamore Street in Columbus. According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, a supervisor’s vehicle was riding in a well-known drug and gang area when an unknown suspect shot at the car.
