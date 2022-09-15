Read full article on original website
Popular discount store set to open new location in Michigan
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customers
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 20
1. It's the perfect excuse to get your hands dirty. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss along with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is looking for volunteers to help plant trees. The goal is to plant 200 trees and give away 50 more. The first shift will be on Friday, September 30 from 1 to 4 and there will be two shifts on Saturday, October 1.
Fox17
Jack O'Lantern World to feature thousands of carved pumpkins in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are scheduled to make their way to Grand Rapids this fall!. Organizers say more than 50 artists, carpenters, planners, architects and designers came together for Jack O’Lantern World at Millennium Park. The event, which will stretch across a three-quarter-mile-long walk,...
Fox17
Double amputee canoes Mississippi River with help from Mary Free Bed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nate Denofre has just returned from a trip of a lifetime. "We started in Minnesota at beginning of May in the snowstorm and finished right after two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico 109 days later," says Nate, who canoed the length of the Mississippi River with his wife, Christa, and their dog.
Fox17
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Pumpkin Spice!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice comes to us courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter. She was named for her reddish-brown coat and sweet personality!. Right now, the Kent County Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster animals— taking them in for a short time while they wait to be adopted.
Fox17
Eclectic String Music Ensemble performing at Rivertown Crossings on Sept. 25
Eclectic String Music Ensemble is a classically-trained, acoustic fusion string group based that performs mashups and arrangements blending classical repertoire and instruments with modern music, and they're bringing their sound to Grandville in an upcoming performance at Rivertown Crossings Mall. ESME's "Howl's Moving Castle" Concert will take place on Sunday,...
Fox17
SHAES: 2022 beach flag program ends for summer season
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) has announced the end of the 2022 beach flag program. We’re told pier closures and warnings from the National Weather Service will still be sent to subscribers through text messages. Those wishing to subscribe to these alerts may...
Fox17
285 guns collected at 3rd buyback event in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 300 guns were turned in during a buyback event in Grand Rapids over the weekend. The city says the SAFE Task Force received a total of 285 weapons, more than the number collected at the first two buyback events in 2020. In all, residents...
Fox17
Michigan Apple Fest returns to Sparta on Sept. 23 & 24
More than half of the state's apples come from the "fruit ridge" of Michigan, which is considered one of the best-growing regions in the world. The village of Sparta is the gateway to the ridge, and they're celebrating this season's harvest during Michigan Apple Fest on September 23 and 24.
Fox17
Volunteers sought for Grand Rapids tree-planting initiative
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Volunteers are invited to help Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and other city officials plant 200 trees in Grand Rapids. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks says Neighborwoods aims to fill 10,000 of the city’s 30,000 tree vacancies and expand the number of trees in urban areas.
Fox17
Grand Rapids Children's Museum hosting State of Play Breakfast on Sept. 22
The Grand Rapids Children's Museum has sparked the minds and imaginations of kids in West Michigan for many years, and the community can help them continue to do so at their State of Play Fundraiser on September 22. This year’s event will feature:. ● Presentations by Arthur G. Affleck,...
Fox17
Man found dead at Fish Ladder Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapid Police are investigating the death of a man at Fish Ladder Park. The body was found around 11:45 Monday night, but the cause of death is not apparent according to GRPD. If you have any information, please call police at 616-456-3400 or leave...
Fox17
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
Fox17
West Michigan Works! receives national honor for apprenticeship program
Learning a skilled trade can be difficult when not knowing where to look to get experience. West Michigan Works! continues to be a national leader in apprenticeships and recently received recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative for the work they do. West Michigan Works! currently holds...
Fox17
75-year-old West Olive woman critically injured after Holland Twp. crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly West Olive woman is critically hurt after a crash in Holland Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 12:30 p.m. near 96th Avenue and New Holland Street. We’re told a 56-year-old Zeeland man in a pickup...
Fox17
Know the Law: Pedestrian Safety Laws
As ArtPrize kicks off another year in downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Motorcycle Accident Lawyer, Tom Sinas, reminds viewers of pedestrian safety tips to help keep people safe, with an increase of people walking around downtown. Learn more by calling Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com. Know...
Fox17
MSP: Sheridan man critically hurt in Fairplain Twp. hit-and-run, vehicle sought
FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Montcalm County this Monday. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident occurred before midnight near Brown and Fenwick roads in Fairplain Township. We’re told a 44-year-old...
Fox17
Deputies: Man pulls out gun during argument at Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are seeking information regarding a man pointing a gun at another individual during an argument at a Springfield gas station Monday afternoon. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred near Betterly Road and 20th Street at around 1:20 p.m. We’re told a...
Fox17
Allegan Co. deputy will not face criminal charges in Nagle's death, prosecutors say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The deputy connected to the shooting death of Joseph Nagle will not face charges. The 22-year-old was shot and killed during what began as a traffic stop in Monterey Township near 26th Street and 134th Avenue. Allegan County prosecutors say the shooting was justified given...
