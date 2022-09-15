ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 20

1. It's the perfect excuse to get your hands dirty. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss along with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is looking for volunteers to help plant trees. The goal is to plant 200 trees and give away 50 more. The first shift will be on Friday, September 30 from 1 to 4 and there will be two shifts on Saturday, October 1.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Double amputee canoes Mississippi River with help from Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nate Denofre has just returned from a trip of a lifetime. "We started in Minnesota at beginning of May in the snowstorm and finished right after two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico 109 days later," says Nate, who canoed the length of the Mississippi River with his wife, Christa, and their dog.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Pumpkin Spice!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice comes to us courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter. She was named for her reddish-brown coat and sweet personality!. Right now, the Kent County Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster animals— taking them in for a short time while they wait to be adopted.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Eclectic String Music Ensemble performing at Rivertown Crossings on Sept. 25

Eclectic String Music Ensemble is a classically-trained, acoustic fusion string group based that performs mashups and arrangements blending classical repertoire and instruments with modern music, and they're bringing their sound to Grandville in an upcoming performance at Rivertown Crossings Mall. ESME's "Howl's Moving Castle" Concert will take place on Sunday,...
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

SHAES: 2022 beach flag program ends for summer season

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) has announced the end of the 2022 beach flag program. We’re told pier closures and warnings from the National Weather Service will still be sent to subscribers through text messages. Those wishing to subscribe to these alerts may...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Fox17

285 guns collected at 3rd buyback event in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 300 guns were turned in during a buyback event in Grand Rapids over the weekend. The city says the SAFE Task Force received a total of 285 weapons, more than the number collected at the first two buyback events in 2020. In all, residents...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Michigan Apple Fest returns to Sparta on Sept. 23 & 24

More than half of the state's apples come from the "fruit ridge" of Michigan, which is considered one of the best-growing regions in the world. The village of Sparta is the gateway to the ridge, and they're celebrating this season's harvest during Michigan Apple Fest on September 23 and 24.
SPARTA, MI
Fox17

Volunteers sought for Grand Rapids tree-planting initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Volunteers are invited to help Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and other city officials plant 200 trees in Grand Rapids. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks says Neighborwoods aims to fill 10,000 of the city’s 30,000 tree vacancies and expand the number of trees in urban areas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Man found dead at Fish Ladder Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapid Police are investigating the death of a man at Fish Ladder Park. The body was found around 11:45 Monday night, but the cause of death is not apparent according to GRPD. If you have any information, please call police at 616-456-3400 or leave...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign

Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

West Michigan Works! receives national honor for apprenticeship program

Learning a skilled trade can be difficult when not knowing where to look to get experience. West Michigan Works! continues to be a national leader in apprenticeships and recently received recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative for the work they do. West Michigan Works! currently holds...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Know the Law: Pedestrian Safety Laws

As ArtPrize kicks off another year in downtown Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Motorcycle Accident Lawyer, Tom Sinas, reminds viewers of pedestrian safety tips to help keep people safe, with an increase of people walking around downtown. Learn more by calling Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com. Know...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Deputies: Man pulls out gun during argument at Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are seeking information regarding a man pointing a gun at another individual during an argument at a Springfield gas station Monday afternoon. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred near Betterly Road and 20th Street at around 1:20 p.m. We’re told a...
SPRINGFIELD, MI

