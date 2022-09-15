1. It's the perfect excuse to get your hands dirty. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss along with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is looking for volunteers to help plant trees. The goal is to plant 200 trees and give away 50 more. The first shift will be on Friday, September 30 from 1 to 4 and there will be two shifts on Saturday, October 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO