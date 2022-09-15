ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds gather for ‘House of Hope’ event raising 20K+ for homeless RIers

By Melissa Sardelli
 5 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, R.I. WPRI) – Hundreds of people came out Wednesday night in support of ‘The House of Hope,’ Celebration of Hope event.

The non-profit organization holding its annual fundraiser in person for the first time since the pandemic – inside the Providence G Pub ballroom.

12 News Traffic Anchor Melissa Sardelli serving as the emcee for the evening which raised funds to benefit the homeless community in the state of Rhode Island.

The organization reaching their goal of $20-thousand to secure affordable housing and life-changing services for those in need.

