Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Do you have a favorite vegetable? Maybe your go-to veggie is one you eat often or that you pair with every meal. We know, we know—it's near impossible to play favorites, but functional medicine expert Amy Sapola, PharmD, Director of Farmacy at The Chef's Garden in Huron, Ohio, recently shared her top pick on the mindbodygreen podcast. Her pick? Cauliflower. Below, find out how she prepares this nutrient-rich veggie to maximize its benefits.

HURON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO