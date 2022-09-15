LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles thanked people from Britain and across the world on Sunday for their messages of sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. The state funeral for Elizabeth will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, concluding 10 days of solemn ceremony and mourning during which hundreds of thousands of people have paid tribute to the monarch, 96, for her seven decades on the throne.

U.K. ・ 4 HOURS AGO