Thank You for Your Messages, King Charles Tells Britain and the World
LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles thanked people from Britain and across the world on Sunday for their messages of sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. The state funeral for Elizabeth will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, concluding 10 days of solemn ceremony and mourning during which hundreds of thousands of people have paid tribute to the monarch, 96, for her seven decades on the throne.
Factbox-Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday when world leaders will join King Charles and the British royal family to bid farewell to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Following are some of the details of the order of service for the...
Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death, including her final days and the aftermath of her passing aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne. - September 7 - Her final public statement, as queen of Canada, is a message of condolence for victims of a fatal stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.
UK's Princess of Wales Meets Ukraine's First Lady at Buckingham Palace
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenskiy, the first Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, a day before the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Olena Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine in the absence of her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday at Westminster Abbey, where scores...
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince to Miss Queen's Funeral - Source
LONDON (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is no longer expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, a British foreign office source said on Sunday, contrary to Britain's earlier expectations that he would. Saudi Arabia would be represented instead by Prince Turki bin Mohammed al...
China's Xi Urges Russia and Other Countries to Work at Preventing 'Colour Revolutions'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Russia and other members of a regional grouping to support each other in preventing foreign powers from instigating "colour revolutions" - popular uprisings that have shaken former Communist nations - in their countries. Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit...
William and Harry Stand Vigil With Cousins at Queen's Coffin
LONDON (Reuters) -Princes William and Harry stood vigil at either end of the coffin of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, heads bowed as a line of mourners streamed past the late monarch's lying-in-state. The two sons of King Charles, attired in military uniforms, stood in silence at a 15-minute...
Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest on Monday, after a grand state funeral attended by leaders from around the world, and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London. On Monday, more than 2,000 people, including heads of state from US President Joe Biden to Japan's reclusive Emperor Naruhito, will pack Westminster Abbey, the imposing location for royal coronations, marriages and funerals for more than 1,000 years.
Hungary's Orban Aims to Block Extension of EU's Russia Sanctions -Report
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects European Union leaders to start talks on extending sanctions on Russia in the autumn but Budapest would try to block the move, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, citing unidentified sources. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its...
Russia's Putin Says Erdogan Helping to End War but Zelenskiy Not Ready for Talks
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, but said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not prepared to hold peace talks. Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said Erdogan was always proposing...
Death Toll From Jordan Building Collapse Rises to 13
(Reuters) - The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in the Jordanian capital this week has risen to 13, local authorities said on Friday, after further bodies were found. At least 25 people were in the dilapidated building in Amman's Webdeh district when it crumbled on Tuesday.
Russia Has Likely Extended Locations It Is Prepared to Strike, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday. Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during...
Turkish Troops, Militants Clash on Syrian Border -Ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Militants carried out an attack with a rocket launcher on a Turkish military post near the Syrian border on Sunday, killing one soldier and wounding another, Turkey's defence ministry said. It did not identify the militants, but Turkish forces are in conflict in that region with the...
Somali Militia Beheads Islamist Insurgents After Battle, Witnesses Say
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A government-allied Somali militia killed at least 45 al Shabaab fighters and beheaded some of them, three witnesses said on Sunday, as citizens in central regions of the country increasingly take up arms against the insurgents. The beheadings on Saturday followed a battle in the Hiran region...
Colombian Officials, Dissident FARC Hold Meeting With View Toward Peace Talks
(Reuters) -Colombian government representatives have met with members of an armed group that grew out of the demobilized FARC rebels to explore potential peace talks, the two sides said in a statement. Signed by a United Nations representative, the Norway government as international observers, and a representative of a group...
Protests Break Out at Funeral of Iranian Woman Who Died After Morals Arrest
DUBAI (Reuters) - Protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, and security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after...
France to Recognise State of Natural Disaster in Guadeloupe After Fiona, Macron Says
PARIS (Reuters) - France will recognise a state of natural disaster for Guadeloupe after heavy rain tied to the powerful storm Fiona caused flooding in the French Caribbean island, killing one man, President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter on Sunday. "In the aftermath of storm Fiona my thoughts go to...
Sri Lanka to Present Debt Restructuring, IMF Bailout Plans to Creditors
LONDON (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, laying out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring and multi-billion dollar International Monetary Fund bailout. Years of economic mismanagement combined with the COVID-19 pandemic have left Sri...
Analysis: Asian Farmers Plant to Boost Palm Oil Output, Seedling Shortage Slows Pace
MUMBAI/KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA (Reuters) - Farmers across Asia are busy planting trees to boost palm oil production but nurseries are struggling to keep up with demand for sprouts and seedlings, risking a delay in the industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The seedlings shortfall could slow plantation, capping production growth and...
Messages Point to Plan to Kill Argentine Vice President: Local Media
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Messages revealed in court appeared to show a pre-meditated plan to kill Argentina's vice president before a failed assassination attempt earlier this month, local media reported on Thursday. The attempted attack on Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has rocked the South American country's already rough-and-tumble politics, with...
