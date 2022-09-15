Read full article on original website
How Aaron Judge, on cusp of home run history and possible Triple Crown, stays focused
Judge is two home runs shy of tying Roger Maris’ AL and Yankees franchise record, and now one point shy of the batting average lead, he’s on the cusp of a potential Triple Crown - but you’d never know it.
Fueled By Their Stars, Aces Win First-Ever WNBA Championship
With an All-Star core and the 2022 Coach of the Year, Las Vegas met the high expectations it had been given this season.
Capaccio: Titans at Bills: Sal's keys, notes and stats
The Buffalo Bills will be looking to go 2-0 when they host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Here are my three keys to the game in order for the Bills to get the win.
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
