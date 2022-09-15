Read full article on original website
Maine Listed as One of the Least Diverse States, Surprising Literally Nobody
The latest diversity report has come out, and it's not pretty for Maine and northern New England. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its annual report of the most and least diverse states. Maine came in as the 49th most diverse state, just sneaking by last place, West Virginia...
Madisson Higgins Send Off To ‘Miss Teen USA’ Party This Wednesday
The entire State of Maine is rooting for you Madisson. Good luck!. This Wednesday night from 5pm-7pm, Season's, located at 427 Main Street in Bangor, will host a send off party to celebrate Madisson Higgins, who is Miss Maine Teen USA, and ready to take the national crown, 10 short days from now.
You Can Visit Acadia National Park For Free On Saturday
Entrance fees will be waived on Saturday in Acadia National Park. Saturday, September 24, is National Public Lands Day. To mark the occasion, the National Park Service will wave entrance fees to national parks around the country, including Acadia National Park. The day is one of five dates this year that are designated as "fee-free days".
2022 Maine Fall Turkey Hunting Season Begins
Youth hunters got a jump start over the weekend, now the fall turkey season is underway for all. Maine's fall turkey hunt is underway. The season opened to all Monday, September 19. During the fall season hunters can take turkeys of either sex, or age. In some WMDs up to five turkeys can be harvested during the season. A hunter may harvest only one turkey in WMDs 6-8,10-14, 18, 19, 27, and 29.
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast
My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Thanks to Maine Red Cross Disaster Volunteers, Calm in the Chaos
I never expected my family to be impacted by Disaster Relief Services from the American Red Cross. But when we needed them, I’m so glad they were there. It’s something you just don’t expect. I was at a parade with my daughter-in-law, when she casually mentioned an apartment house fire in Bangor that she thought was near my son’s place. A quick check online left me shocked when I saw pictures of his apartment engulfed in flames. Of course, I called his phone immediately and it was the scariest few seconds of my life. Thankfully, he picked up, surprised to hear from me because he was at the funeral for his fiancé’s sister.
Watch This Guy Attempt To Chug A 2-Liter Bottle Of Moxie
Most of us Mainers wouldn’t make it past the first gulp, but did this guy?. The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. maximus4life is a YouTuber who likes to make videos of...
A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience
As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
The Amazing Maine Sights Mainers Say People From Away Need to Visit
There's no denying that Maine is one of the biggest vacation destinations for anyone across the country -- heck, probably even the world. (They don't call us "Vacationland" for nothing, ya know!) We have EVERYTHING here -- beautiful foliage in the fall, delicious lobstahs and chowdah in the summer; trails,...
2022 Maine Upland Bird + Small Game Seasons Open Next Weekend
The hunting season in Maine is heating up. Next weekend, bird season starts throughout the state. Another hunting season starts next weekend. September 24 marks the start of Maine's upland bird and small game seasons. Some migratory bird seasons also begin next Saturday, like woodcock. Waterfowl Northern Zones will open to regular duck hunting on September 26, and Southern Zones on October 1. Huntable upland birds include ruffed grouse, bobwhite quail, and pheasant. Small game species include gray squirrel and snowshoe hare.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stores In ME Spared From Closing…For The Moment
You may want to hurry up and use that 20% Off Coupon while you can, as Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will be closing over a hundred of its stores, nationwide. The list titled "Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Store Closings_2022" that was released this week featured the first 50 store closings. The first 50 closures seem to be slated for September of this year.
The 10 Best Songs About Maine
You would think that with all the amazing people and tourists that have experienced Maine, there would be a ZILLION songs that would include Maine in their lyrics. After all, Maine is really a state of mind. It's kinda like Margaritaville, but with Allen's Coffee Brandy instead of tequila. Here are the 10 greatest songs of all time that mention Maine.
Govs. Mills & LePage Just Agreed to a Bunch of Debates. Do You Care?
I'm actually surprised the race for the Blaine House hasn't been more of a hot button issue for us Mainers. I sort of assumed it'd be like a mini 2020 election with all the mud-slinging and the bull crap and the endless campaigning. But so far, it's been relatively tame. Although, I assume it'll ramp up any second.
Beginner’s Guide to Hunting Maine Wild Turkey
The fall turkey season is coming up. Turkey hunting can be a great start to a new hunter. Here's how to get started hunting Maine wild turkey. Now that you have successfully completed your hunter safety course, it’s time for your first hunt. You may find yourself asking, “How do I get started?” Wild turkey is the perfect hunt for beginners. The mild late-summer/early-fall temperatures, the excitement of calling-in a long-bearded Tom, and the abundant turkey population throughout much of the state, makes for a thrilling experience. The 2022 Maine fall turkey season begins September 19, through November 7.
This is the Only Thing Stopping You From Owning A Kangaroo in Maine
Who wouldn't want some totally bizarre, weird pet?. If memory serves me correctly, I feel like my mom told me once that my uncle owned a monkey when he was younger. Considering it was the late 40's/early 50's I suppose anything is possible. I also remember my dad telling me he tried unsuccessfully to convince his parents he should get a skunk with it's stink sack removed.
Fishing Trip in Maine Turns Scary When a Mako Shark Jumps Aboard
A fishing charter out of St. George was hosting an expedition recently when a Mako shark decided to crash the party and jump on the boat. It Began As A Quiet Day of Fishing... Sea Ventures Charters shared the scary video on Facebook that starts out looking like a great day of fishing. I love to fish, although my experience is limited to lakes and ponds, so I got excited like everyone else in this video when the mako originally jumps out of the water at the end of one person's fishing line. That's an awesome moment for a fisherman when you know you have a big one on the line. Turn up your speakers so you can hear everyone's cries of joy at seeing their friend grab a big shark. The shark moves through the water very fast, which is what makes Makos so dangerous.
Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole
The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
