ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

What Really Killed Dinosaurs and Other Life on Earth? Maybe NOT an Asteroid Strike

Dartmouth-led research fortifies link between mega volcanoes and mass extinctions. What killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous Period? It has long been the topic of scientific debate, and many researchers have set out to determine what caused the five mass extinction events that reshaped life on planet Earth in a geological instant. Some experts believe that comets or asteroids that crashed into Earth were the most likely agents of mass destruction. Other scientists argue that immense volcanic eruptions were the primary cause of the extinction events. A new Dartmouth-led study published on September 12 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) reports that volcanic activity appears to have been the key driver of mass extinctions.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Say Refreezing Earth’s Poles Is Feasible and Remarkably Cheap

Earth’s poles are warming several times faster than the global average. In fact, record-smashing heatwaves were reported earlier this year in both the Arctic and Antarctic. Melting ice and collapsing glaciers at high latitudes would accelerate sea level rise around the planet. Fortunately, it would be both feasible and remarkably cheap to refreeze the poles by reducing incoming sunlight. This is according to new research published on September 15, 2022, in IOP Publishing’s Environmental Research Communications.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope: An Enigmatic Astronomical Explosion

A bright young star is surrounded by a shroud of thick gas and dust in this stunning image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) inspected a young stellar object, over 9,000 light-years away in the constellation Taurus, to help astronomers understand the earliest stages in the lives of massive stars. This object — which is known to astronomers as IRAS 05506+2414 — is thought to be an example of an explosive event caused by the disruption of a massive young star system. If so, it would only be the second such example known.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
scitechdaily.com

Feeling the Heat in the Extremes: Where To Expect Heat Waves in the United States in the Future

New climate research shows where to expect hot and humid heat waves in the United States in the coming decades. In the summer of 2022, record-breaking heat waves in California and elsewhere have triggered a flurry of health alerts and warnings, strained power grids, and left millions of the most vulnerable Americans sweltering through uncomfortable and sometimes deadly conditions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Mars Is Mighty: First Webb Space Telescope Images of Red Planet

On September 5, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured its first images and spectra of Mars. The powerful telescope provides a unique perspective with its infrared sensitivity on our neighboring planet, complementing data being collected by orbiters, rovers, and other telescopes. Webb is an international collaboration with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Earth’s Newest Secret: Fundamental Changes to What We Know About How Volcanoes Work

Recent discoveries from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions alter what we know about how volcanoes work. Learning something that fundamentally changes how we understand our world doesn’t happen very often. But for University of California, Santa Barbara Earth scientist Matthew Jackson and the thousands of volcanologists across the globe, such a revelation has just occurred.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Planet#Oceans#Milky Way Galaxy#The University Of Chicago
scitechdaily.com

New Zealand’s Mount Ruapehu Captured in Stunning Image by Space Station Astronaut

A lake at the summit of the volcano provides the main clues to what is happening below. While passing over the North Island of New Zealand, an astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS) took a photograph of Mount Ruapehu, offering a nadir (straight down) view of the mountain and Tongariro National Park. Ruapehu is an active stratovolcano that stands 2,797 meters (9,177 feet) tall at its highest point. It is the tallest mountain on the North Island.
AUSTRALIA
scitechdaily.com

Updated CMIP6 Climate Models Clouded by Scientific Biases

Clouds can either cool or warm the planet’s surface, a radiative effect that contributes substantially to the global energy budget and can be altered by human-caused pollution. Aptly named the Southern Ocean, the world’s southernmost ocean, is far from human pollution but subject to abundant marine gases and aerosols. It is about 80% covered by clouds. How does this body of water and its relationship with clouds contribute to the world’s changing climate?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

NASA Seeks New Astronaut Lunar Landers for Future Artemis Moon Missions

As NASA works toward the goal of a regular cycle of moon landings, they are seeking proposals for sustainable lunar lander development and demonstration. NASA is preparing to return humans to the Moon through Artemis missions. This includes landing the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, as well as long-term scientific discovery and exploration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Uncover New Evidence of Baby Planet in the Making

A new technique has been developed by astronomers to identify small planets hidden in protoplanetary disks. According to astronomers and astrophysicists, planets are born in protoplanetary disks — rings of dust and gas that surround young, newborn stars. Although hundreds of these disks have been detected throughout the universe, observations of actual planetary birth and formation have proved difficult within these environments.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Discover That Wolves Can Show Attachment Toward Humans

When it comes to showing affection towards people, many dogs are naturals. Now a report in the journal Ecology and Evolution reveals that the remarkable ability to show attachment behavior toward human caregivers also exists in wolves. The findings were made when scientists at Stockholm University, Sweden, tested 10 wolves...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

NASA To Televise Artemis I Demonstration Test – How To Watch Live

An Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21. NASA will provide live coverage with commentary of the event beginning at 7:15 a.m. EDT (4:15 a.m. PDT). The demonstration test will allow engineering teams to confirm the repair to a hydrogen leak seen during an early September...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

MIT Contributes to Success of Historic Fusion Ignition Experiment

MIT students are part of the large team that achieved fusion ignition for the first time in a laboratory. Researchers around the world have been engaged in attempts to achieve fusion ignition in a laboratory for more than half a century. It is a grand challenge of the 21st century. An approach called inertial confinement fusion (ICF), which uses lasers to implode a pellet of fuel in a quest for ignition, has been the focus of the High-Energy-Density Physics (HEDP) group at MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. This group, including nine former and current MIT students, was crucial to a historic ICF ignition experiment performed in 2021. The results were published this year on the anniversary of that success.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy