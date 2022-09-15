Read full article on original website
What Really Killed Dinosaurs and Other Life on Earth? Maybe NOT an Asteroid Strike
Dartmouth-led research fortifies link between mega volcanoes and mass extinctions. What killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous Period? It has long been the topic of scientific debate, and many researchers have set out to determine what caused the five mass extinction events that reshaped life on planet Earth in a geological instant. Some experts believe that comets or asteroids that crashed into Earth were the most likely agents of mass destruction. Other scientists argue that immense volcanic eruptions were the primary cause of the extinction events. A new Dartmouth-led study published on September 12 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) reports that volcanic activity appears to have been the key driver of mass extinctions.
Scientists Say Refreezing Earth’s Poles Is Feasible and Remarkably Cheap
Earth’s poles are warming several times faster than the global average. In fact, record-smashing heatwaves were reported earlier this year in both the Arctic and Antarctic. Melting ice and collapsing glaciers at high latitudes would accelerate sea level rise around the planet. Fortunately, it would be both feasible and remarkably cheap to refreeze the poles by reducing incoming sunlight. This is according to new research published on September 15, 2022, in IOP Publishing’s Environmental Research Communications.
Hubble Space Telescope: An Enigmatic Astronomical Explosion
A bright young star is surrounded by a shroud of thick gas and dust in this stunning image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) inspected a young stellar object, over 9,000 light-years away in the constellation Taurus, to help astronomers understand the earliest stages in the lives of massive stars. This object — which is known to astronomers as IRAS 05506+2414 — is thought to be an example of an explosive event caused by the disruption of a massive young star system. If so, it would only be the second such example known.
Listen to Space Rocks Crash Into Mars – Recorded by NASA’s InSight Lander
NASA’s InSight “Hears” Its First Meteoroid Impacts on Mars. SEIS, the Mars lander’s seismometer, has picked up vibrations from four separate impacts in the past two years. NASA’s InSight lander has detected seismic waves from four space rocks that crashed on Mars in 2020 and 2021....
Scientists Uncover a “Missing Link” – Sea Secrets Surface in the Great Australian Bight
A new twist in marine upwellings at a well-known feeding ground. Oceanographers have learned more about the reasons for the year-round presence of marine predators in the eastern Great Australian Bight, including several whale species and white sharks that draw cage divers and Jaws-inspired filmmakers. In-depth subsurface phytoplankton layers deep...
Feeling the Heat in the Extremes: Where To Expect Heat Waves in the United States in the Future
New climate research shows where to expect hot and humid heat waves in the United States in the coming decades. In the summer of 2022, record-breaking heat waves in California and elsewhere have triggered a flurry of health alerts and warnings, strained power grids, and left millions of the most vulnerable Americans sweltering through uncomfortable and sometimes deadly conditions.
Mars Is Mighty: First Webb Space Telescope Images of Red Planet
On September 5, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured its first images and spectra of Mars. The powerful telescope provides a unique perspective with its infrared sensitivity on our neighboring planet, complementing data being collected by orbiters, rovers, and other telescopes. Webb is an international collaboration with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).
The Earth’s Newest Secret: Fundamental Changes to What We Know About How Volcanoes Work
Recent discoveries from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions alter what we know about how volcanoes work. Learning something that fundamentally changes how we understand our world doesn’t happen very often. But for University of California, Santa Barbara Earth scientist Matthew Jackson and the thousands of volcanologists across the globe, such a revelation has just occurred.
New Zealand’s Mount Ruapehu Captured in Stunning Image by Space Station Astronaut
A lake at the summit of the volcano provides the main clues to what is happening below. While passing over the North Island of New Zealand, an astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS) took a photograph of Mount Ruapehu, offering a nadir (straight down) view of the mountain and Tongariro National Park. Ruapehu is an active stratovolcano that stands 2,797 meters (9,177 feet) tall at its highest point. It is the tallest mountain on the North Island.
This Week @NASA: Historic Event for Human Spaceflight, New Artemis I Launch Date
Commemorating a historic event for human spaceflight …. And what NASA’s Perseverance rover is up to on Mars … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. The 60th Anniversary of JFK’s Speech at Rice University. On September 12, NASA...
Updated CMIP6 Climate Models Clouded by Scientific Biases
Clouds can either cool or warm the planet’s surface, a radiative effect that contributes substantially to the global energy budget and can be altered by human-caused pollution. Aptly named the Southern Ocean, the world’s southernmost ocean, is far from human pollution but subject to abundant marine gases and aerosols. It is about 80% covered by clouds. How does this body of water and its relationship with clouds contribute to the world’s changing climate?
Scientists Relieved To Discover Mysterious Creature Is Not Humanity’s Earliest Ancestor
The “curious” creature with no anus was demonstrated to not be related to humans. An international study team has found that a mysterious microscopic creature assumed to be the ancestor of humans actually belongs to a different family tree. The Saccorhytus is a spikey, wrinkly sack with a...
Smartphones Could Help People Measure Blood Oxygen Levels at Home in a “Flash”
First, pause and take a deep breath. When we breathe in, our lungs fill with air containing oxygen, which is distributed to our red blood cells for transportation throughout our bodies. To function, our bodies need a lot of oxygen, and healthy people have at least 95% oxygen saturation all the time.
NASA Seeks New Astronaut Lunar Landers for Future Artemis Moon Missions
As NASA works toward the goal of a regular cycle of moon landings, they are seeking proposals for sustainable lunar lander development and demonstration. NASA is preparing to return humans to the Moon through Artemis missions. This includes landing the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface, as well as long-term scientific discovery and exploration.
Astronomers Uncover New Evidence of Baby Planet in the Making
A new technique has been developed by astronomers to identify small planets hidden in protoplanetary disks. According to astronomers and astrophysicists, planets are born in protoplanetary disks — rings of dust and gas that surround young, newborn stars. Although hundreds of these disks have been detected throughout the universe, observations of actual planetary birth and formation have proved difficult within these environments.
Researchers Discover That Wolves Can Show Attachment Toward Humans
When it comes to showing affection towards people, many dogs are naturals. Now a report in the journal Ecology and Evolution reveals that the remarkable ability to show attachment behavior toward human caregivers also exists in wolves. The findings were made when scientists at Stockholm University, Sweden, tested 10 wolves...
NASA To Televise Artemis I Demonstration Test – How To Watch Live
An Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21. NASA will provide live coverage with commentary of the event beginning at 7:15 a.m. EDT (4:15 a.m. PDT). The demonstration test will allow engineering teams to confirm the repair to a hydrogen leak seen during an early September...
MIT Contributes to Success of Historic Fusion Ignition Experiment
MIT students are part of the large team that achieved fusion ignition for the first time in a laboratory. Researchers around the world have been engaged in attempts to achieve fusion ignition in a laboratory for more than half a century. It is a grand challenge of the 21st century. An approach called inertial confinement fusion (ICF), which uses lasers to implode a pellet of fuel in a quest for ignition, has been the focus of the High-Energy-Density Physics (HEDP) group at MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. This group, including nine former and current MIT students, was crucial to a historic ICF ignition experiment performed in 2021. The results were published this year on the anniversary of that success.
