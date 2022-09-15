ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ASU police arrest 3 for Tempe campus bomb threats

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qtsqa_0hwPpWmQ00

Three men have been arrested in connection with the bomb threats that forced evacuations from several buildings Monday night at Arizona State University.

The men were booked on felony charges of interference/disruption of an educational institution and four misdemeanor charges, the ASU Police Department stated on its social media site.

ASU police received reports about 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, of several bomb threats at student residences on the Tempe campus and the Memorial Union.

After several hours of searching, police said no items were found. Students were allowed to return to the buildings at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Police#Bomb Threats#The Asu Police Department#The Memorial Union
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy