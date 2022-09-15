ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

TK Business Magazine previews latest issue

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34AzAY_0hwPoUPP00

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Tara Dimick with TK Business Magazine stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to give us a preview of the latest issue.

The magazine features businesses like Next Gen, Circle Coffee, Collegiate Kitchen Community Collaboration, Hogan Muffler & Brakes and Play to Pay Kid Business.

To learn more about the issue and TK Business Magazine, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Fred the Preparedness Dog looks ahead to winter safety

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Michael McNulty and Fred the Preparedness Dog stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to give us some pointers as we head into the winter months. If you’re interested in having Fred come to your school or organization, email: kdhe.fredpreparednes@ks.gov.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How to cast a vote for the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voting is now open for the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition. A total of 16 products made it onto this year’s list, but only one will ultimately be named Coolest Thing Made in Kansas. The products that will appear in this year’s competition include the following: Tournament Ranking Kansas-made product […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Brian Hanni joins K-Nation in studio

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Brian Hanni, the voice of the Jayhawks, joined the 27 Sports team in studio for Sunday night’s episode of K-Nation. Hanni talked all about KU football’s 3-0 start and the excitement around the program. He says the 2007-08 season is the last time he can recall seeing Jayhawk fans this fired up. “Maybe […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Business
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

Pop-up Oktoberfest celebration coming to Topeka brewery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant will hold a Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration featuring 10 days of German beer, food specials, decorations, music and more. The celebration will be from Friday, Sept. 23 through to Sunday, Oct. 2. All are welcome to come to the Blind Tiger Brewery to celebrate German heritage and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Car show to benefit Gage Park Memorial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park Memorial Committee held their 3rd annual car show Sunday afternoon at the memorial site, located at the corner of 10th & Gage Blvd. The car show runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the car show will help to fund the Vietnam Memorial currently under […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

T-West senior stars in two sports at once after challenging journey

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West senior Lenny Njoroge is one of the best cross country runners in the state. When he’s not on the course he’s scoring goals for the Chargers’ soccer team. “He’s pretty dynamic on the pitch,” Topeka West soccer coach Josh Cutter said. “He is shifty and he’s got the endurance like […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Meet the Team: K-State Rowing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’re familiar with Manhattan, Kansas, you know the area isn’t blessed with rivers and streams. Luckily for K-State rowing, it has a world-class facility to help it become its best. “When I came here, we didn’t have this,” head coach Pat Sweeney said. “Then, when we had this put in, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Ktmj#Tk Business Magazine#Fox#Next Gen#Hogan Muffler Brakes#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Live air guitar competition coming to Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A live air guitar show featuring the “greatest air guitar player in the world” is coming to Manhattan. Big Air in the Little Apple will take place on Poyntz Avenue at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 15. People are encouraged to turn out to see the show and, if they’re feeling bold, sign […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
MAYETTA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Washburn Dancin’ Blues put on a sideline clinic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Dancin’ Blues hosted a sideline clinic in Lee Arena for girls interested in dance and cheer, on Saturday morning. “This morning we are hosting our first ever sideline clinic for football season. This morning they are going to learn four or five short sidelines that we do during a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn vs. Kearney Lopers football

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University football team hosted the University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers Saturday afternoon in Yager Stadium. This weekend is family weekend on the Washburn campus. Family Weekend is a tradition for the Washburn University community. With classes having been in session for more than a month, it’s a good time […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$800,000 approved for new campsites at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday morning the Shawnee County Commissioners approved an $800,000 project to build new campsites at Lake Shawnee. The area is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new campsites will be located in Area B of the campgrounds. “For a point of reference, if you were to pull […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Meriden hosting 44th Annual Fall Festival & Swap Meet this weekend

MERIDEN (KTMJ) – The 44th Fall Festival & Swap Meet is this weekend. Merlyn Mahoney with Meriden Antique Engine & Threshing Associations stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Monday to tell us about the event. There will be a flea market, arts & crafts, an antique tractor, demonstrations, a live band and a church service. […]
MERIDEN, KS
KSNT News

K-Nation (09/18/22)

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- The fourth episode of K-Nation aired Sunday night on 27 News. This week’s episode featured an exclusive one-on-one interview with K-State linebacker Daniel Green. Additionally, ‘The Voice of the Jayhawks’ Brian Hanni joined the 27 Sports team in studio to discuss KU football’s 3-0 start. Another segment in this week’s show featured […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a free festival at Evergy Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival featured a variety of acts throughout the afternoon and headlining the event was “Maria the Mexican” in the evening on the CapFed on the 7th Stage. Topeka Mayor, Mike Padilla, was on hand […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Someone punctured 9 tires, causing $3,000 damage

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – More than $3,000 of damage was reported when someone punctured 11 tires in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan Monday. According to the Riley County Police Department, Weisbender Contracting reported the damage to nine trailer tires and two dump truck tires. The estimated total loss for the 11 punctured […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy