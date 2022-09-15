TK Business Magazine previews latest issue
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Tara Dimick with TK Business Magazine stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to give us a preview of the latest issue.
The magazine features businesses like Next Gen, Circle Coffee, Collegiate Kitchen Community Collaboration, Hogan Muffler & Brakes and Play to Pay Kid Business.
To learn more about the issue and TK Business Magazine, click here .
