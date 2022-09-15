Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing Bronx girl, 14, who left note sparking concern for her safety
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a missing Bronx girl who left behind a note that sparked concern about her safety and mental health, according to the NYPD. Aviana Thompson, 14, was last seen leaving her home at 2405 Crotona Ave. on Sunday at around 6:55 a.m., police said. The teen is about […]
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking buddy in Queens early Monday.
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Stamford Man Found Dead Following Police Standoff After Hiding For 2 Years
A Fairfield County man wanted for two years for allegedly luring a woman from Florida to his home and then sexually assaulting her, killed himself during a standoff with US Marshals in Canada. Simon Bester, age 42, of Stamford, died last week in a vacation home just north of Quebec,...
Mount Vernon man, 19, fatally stabbed in Bronx apartment building
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Saturday evening and police have arrested a suspect, authorities said.
NBC New York
Mom in Kids' NYC Beach Drownings Remanded, Faces Up to 3 Life Sentences if Convicted
The Brooklyn mother accused of murdering her three young children, drowning them in the waters off Coney Island with depraved indifference to their welfare, was remanded after a brief bedside arraignment Friday at the hospital where she has been in custody since the deaths earlier this week. Erin Merdy answered...
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officers’s gun away, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer’s gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash
A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
Classmates of 4-year-old Brooklyn girl who drowned ask: ‘Where’s my friend?’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Classmates of a 4-year-old girl who drowned in Brooklyn released purple balloons into the air on Wednesday. Lilana Merdy, 4, died on Monday along with her two siblings: 7-year-old Zachary Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev. Their deaths were deemed homicides and police arrested their mom on murder charges. “We have a lot […]
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
Staten Island mom serving manslaughter sentence in 2001 death of daughter, 3, to be released from prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In 2001, Julie Herrnkind, along with her husband, brutally killed their 3-year-old daughter, Sylena Herrnkind, in their Stapleton home after the child had soiled herself. Now, more than two decades later, the mother, 45, who is serving a 25-year manslaughter sentence, stands on the cusp...
Coney Island Mother In Psych Ward After Allegedly Drowning Her 3 Children
A Brooklyn, New York, mother remained at NYU Langone hospital for a psychiatric evaluation Tuesday after she was suspected of drowning her three children. The three children identified as Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and three-month-old, Oliver Bondarev, were found unresponsive on the shoreline near the Coney Island boardwalk after a three-hour police search. Officers found the mother soaking wet and walking despondently in the sand nearby, barefoot and wearing a bathrobe. After being transported to Coney Island Hospital later that morning, all three children were pronounced dead.
Man grabs teen boy's neck on Staten Island MTA bus, steals his iPhone
A 16-year-old boy was robbed of his cellphone while on a Staten Island MTA bus last month and police are searching for the man they say is responsible.
Father was fighting for full custody of son before boy’s death in Coney Island, friend says
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The father of a 7-year-old boy who died in an apparent drowning in Coney Island was fighting for full custody of his son, according to a family friend. The boy’s 30-year-old mother was questioned by police on Monday after her three children were found dead on a Coney Island beach […]
Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station
A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
Brooklyn mom of 3 drowned kids was in custody battle, facing eviction
The Brooklyn mother of three young children who were apparently drowned at a Coney Island beach remained under psychiatric evaluation Tuesday as new details emerged in the tragedy.
Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’
A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
Woman charged with leaving 4-month-old baby inside car on Long Island: police
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was accused of leaving her 4-month-old baby unattended inside a car on Long Island Monday, police said. Officers saw the baby in the rear seat of a car, which was locked and running, parked by a Walmart along Green Acres Road West minutes after 4:30 p.m. They used […]
