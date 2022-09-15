Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Ninth annual Urban Ale Trail returning to downtown Phoenix next month
PHOENIX — Hoppy days are returning to the Valley with the ninth annual Urban Ale Trail set to makes its way to downtown Phoenix next month. On Oct. 1, 27 bars and restaurants in the Downtown Core, Evans Churchill and Roosevelt neighborhoods will participate in the event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
KTAR.com
Second Sundays returning to downtown Tempe next month
PHOENIX — As the seasonal weather approaches, the city of Tempe announced its Second Sunday event series will return next month. The family-friendly event held on the second Sunday of each month from October through March is scheduled to kick off Oct. 9, event organizers said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district
PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's best new restaurants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scottsdale.org
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Here in the Valley, a slight chance for rain chances through the afternoon with a stronger chance for storms this evening through the overnight hours. Storm chances...
kclu.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
AZFamily
Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix New Times
These 4 Arizona Restaurants Made The New York Times 50 Best Restaurants List
The New York Times published its annual Restaurant List of the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now." In a great showing, Arizona made the cut four times. The Times sent out a team of food reporters, editors, and critics to travel around the country in search of the very best foods.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
azbigmedia.com
The Villages at North Copper Canyon opens in Surprise
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that 315 new homes are now selling at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona. “We’re very excited to begin selling three new collections of homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon by Landsea Homes,” said Todd...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale first responders help several overheated hikers by land and air over the weekend
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Arizona's hot weather has come down a bit, but hikers being overcome by the heat is still a big issue and it's important to remember just what the heat can do to you. Three times on Sept. 17 in Scottsdale hikers needed the help of first responders,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Spencer Stant Arrested after DUI Crash near McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
47-Year-Old Man Arrested after Accident near Scottsdale Road. The incident took place at the intersection near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads at around 12:30 a.m. on September 11th. According to police, Stant crashed into two cars stopped at a red light, one of the vehicles was a police car with an...
KTAR.com
Army to conduct training exercises in metro Phoenix this week
PHOENIX – Army training exercises are scheduled to be conducted in metro Phoenix this week, authorities said Monday. Soldiers will take part in essential training for air and ground operations in a realistic environment in and near Phoenix and Peoria from Tuesday to Friday, the Phoenix Police Department announced.
KOLD-TV
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
Four Peaks to host ‘Haunted Brewery Tours,’ here’s what you need to know
Spooky season is amongst us! Check out these ‘Haunted Brewery Tours’ that Four Peaks is hosting in honor of the 130th anniversary of the Creamery Building!
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
East Valley Tribune
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?
5-year-old Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley was reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, on October 11, 2011. Her mother, Jerice Yaton Hunter, told authorities she left Jhessye at home with her three siblings, and when she returned, Jhessye was gone.
Comments / 0