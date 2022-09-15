Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 12-18)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'God put a purpose in me': Robins Air Force vet advocates for suicide prevention after nearly taking his own life. A disabled Air Force veteran says a year ago, he nearly took his own life, and it's because of his trauma and resilience he created a nonprofit to advocate for mental health treatment and suicide prevention.
With clear skies, peanut harvest gets under way in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — When it comes to the southwest Georgia peanut harvest, the proof is in the pudding, or more accurately, in the rows of goobers being plowed up in fields across the region. The tasty legumes are big business in Georgia, with the top 10 counties for peanuts in...
24-Year-Old Austin Ryan Hammock Died After A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon-Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Sardis Church road. According to the officials, a motorcyclist lost control, left the [..]
Bibb County homeowner discovers she has been paying taxes to the wrong county
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County homeowner says she realized that for the past 10 years, she has been paying taxes to the wrong county. She says she's confused, but Jones County says there's a good explanation. Shurlena Hargrove has lived in her Bibb-County home for more than 10...
Deputies warn of TikTok challenge targeting Kia, Hyundai vehicles after teen arrested in auto thefts
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about a TikTok challenge targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles after a 14-year-old was arrested for car theft. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The sheriff’s office said that two vehicles were stolen...
Motorcyclist flees after Ga. trooper crashes patrol car in ditch during chase, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is searching for a driver who led troopers on a chase this weekend and got away. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 12:02 p.m. Saturday, a trooper on Georgia S.R. 3 near Talmadge Road saw a black...
WMAZ
TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais strikes in Monroe County
ATLANTA — The nationwide TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais will not go away. The TikTok craze started in 2021 by the so-called Kia Boyz, who showed people how easy it is to use a USB cable in the steering columns to start, and steal Kias and Hyundais.
41nbc.com
Laurens County School District investigating social media post
DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Laurens County School District is investigating a post that’s circulating social media. It’s causing outrage and concern over several communities. We have chosen not to show the photo that is being shared. The picture shows 5 West Laurens High School students standing side by...
Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022
(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
wgxa.tv
Deadly overnight crash on Pio Nono
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead after a crash on Pio Nono Avenue that left another person hospitalized late Sunday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Anthony Hill of Macon was pronounced dead on the scene after a Mercedes SUV and Nissan Versa crashed at the intersection of Pio Nono and Rocky Creek.
School officials 'disappointed' by students’ racist photo posted from Georgia high school football game
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County's school superintendent says they're investigating a photo posted on social media that showed students spelling out a racial slur. In a statement to 13WMAZ, Superintendent Clifford Garnto said the photo of five white male students does not represent the district's values. "We are...
wgxa.tv
Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
Laurens County neighbors want action from school after students take offensive photo at football game
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Friday night football match brought frustrations from parents and the Laurens County community after a picture was shared on social media where five white male students spelled out the n-word. Bleckley High School graduate Quadravious Johnson has been to many football games and has "never seen anything like this."
Georgia couple accused of using fake companies to steal $1.5 million in unemployment benefits
ATLANTA — A Georgia pair has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a long list of charges for allegedly using stolen identities and fake companies to steal state unemployment benefits. Federal prosecutors allege that Wayne Lowe and Shanita Daniel stole more than $1,500,000 in unemployment benefit payments...
In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
The state public defender system’s inability to hire and retain so-called “conflict” lawyers has hundreds of people char...
CBS 46
Are there big cats in Georgia?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big cat sightings in other states that have been caught on camera have people in Georgia talking. Some people insist they have seen them here. J.R. Gill and his wife live in Midway, which is south of Savannah. Earlier this summer, Gill discovered something had killed...
Georgia deputies say they accept ‘donations’ from local drug dealers after raid
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies say they welcome donations from local drug dealers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. That was the tongue-in-cheek message from investigators who confiscated a stash of narcotics, guns and cash on Thursday. Deputies say the drugs will be...
Contraband smuggling via drone on the rise in Central Georgia prisons
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — As technology evolves, so does crime. The Washington County Sheriff's office says the newest form of crime gaining popularity in recent years is sneaking contraband into prisons by drone. Their most recent arrest happened last weekend. "If they can't throw them physically over the fence, they'll...
