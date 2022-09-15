ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Laurens County School District investigating social media post

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Laurens County School District is investigating a post that’s circulating social media. It’s causing outrage and concern over several communities. We have chosen not to show the photo that is being shared. The picture shows 5 West Laurens High School students standing side by...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022

(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Deadly overnight crash on Pio Nono

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead after a crash on Pio Nono Avenue that left another person hospitalized late Sunday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Anthony Hill of Macon was pronounced dead on the scene after a Mercedes SUV and Nissan Versa crashed at the intersection of Pio Nono and Rocky Creek.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
MACON, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
MACON, GA
CBS 46

Are there big cats in Georgia?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big cat sightings in other states that have been caught on camera have people in Georgia talking. Some people insist they have seen them here. J.R. Gill and his wife live in Midway, which is south of Savannah. Earlier this summer, Gill discovered something had killed...
GEORGIA STATE

