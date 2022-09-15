ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka City Council welcomes new city manager, going through American Rescue Plan funds

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqJwo_0hwPlo0Q00

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The City of Topeka welcomed its newest manager Wednesday morning. Topeka City Council member Spencer Duncan stopped by 27 News to give us a recap on the process.

Wade was selected out of a pool of more than 40 candidates, which was narrowed down to four. He started his new position at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Wade’s contract for the position was approved at Tuesday night’s meeting. It will be for three years and includes Wade’s base salary which will be $200,000.

“It was a competitive process, but at the end of the day we thought Stephen was the best guy for the job at this point,” Duncan said.

Duncan is also chair of the committee going through American Rescue Plan applications. He said the next round of cuts is next week. They have $10 million to give and had $34 million in requests.

He also gave us an update on parking in downtown. Duncan said right now, they’re trying to figure out the parking garage situation. But he estimates he’ll have an answer of downtown parking as a whole within the next six months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a new location before the end of this year. Shawnee Co. purchased the building at 707 Quincy St. for $750,000 in 2021. By October, Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners, along with the Shawnee Co. Human Resources, IT, Audit Finance and Legal will take up residence by October 2022.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Fred the Preparedness Dog looks ahead to winter safety

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Michael McNulty and Fred the Preparedness Dog stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to give us some pointers as we head into the winter months. If you’re interested in having Fred come to your school or organization, email: kdhe.fredpreparednes@ks.gov.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Car show to benefit Gage Park Memorial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park Memorial Committee held their 3rd annual car show Sunday afternoon at the memorial site, located at the corner of 10th & Gage Blvd. The car show runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds from the car show will help to fund the Vietnam Memorial currently under […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$800,000 approved for new campsites at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday morning the Shawnee County Commissioners approved an $800,000 project to build new campsites at Lake Shawnee. The area is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new campsites will be located in Area B of the campgrounds. “For a point of reference, if you were to pull […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
KSNT News

What is being done about the ongoing vacant house fires in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On February 14th, Topeka firefighters responded to a house fire in Central Topeka.One that has happened before, to what’s been discovered as a vacant home. Unfortunately, this has become a common occurrence around the city. In January of this year, a house in East Topeka was purposely set on fire. This house […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU mystery egg changes shape as ‘hatching’ date approaches

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week. The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Pop-up Oktoberfest celebration coming to Topeka brewery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant will hold a Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration featuring 10 days of German beer, food specials, decorations, music and more. The celebration will be from Friday, Sept. 23 through to Sunday, Oct. 2. All are welcome to come to the Blind Tiger Brewery to celebrate German heritage and […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Topeka City Council#American#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

BioRealty gives tour of new downtown office space

TOPEKA (KSNT) – BioRealty, who is developing the Animal Science, Technology, Research and Agriculture (ASTRA) Innovation Center, conducted a walking tour of their new space Thursday afternoon. “We are here at the corner of 7th and Kansas, in what was previously the old Wolfe’s building and adjoining buildings,” said Stephanie Moran, senior vice-president with the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How to cast a vote for the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voting is now open for the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition. A total of 16 products made it onto this year’s list, but only one will ultimately be named Coolest Thing Made in Kansas. The products that will appear in this year’s competition include the following: Tournament Ranking Kansas-made product […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
KSNT News

Meriden hosting 44th Annual Fall Festival & Swap Meet this weekend

MERIDEN (KTMJ) – The 44th Fall Festival & Swap Meet is this weekend. Merlyn Mahoney with Meriden Antique Engine & Threshing Associations stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Monday to tell us about the event. There will be a flea market, arts & crafts, an antique tractor, demonstrations, a live band and a church service. […]
MERIDEN, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday

After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
EMPORIA, KS
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
EDGERTON, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines

Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police escort ESU president to his office after layoffs, protests

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Police escorted Emporia State University President Ken Hush to his office after students organized a sit-in at Plumb Hall Friday morning. About 100 students were at the sit-in throughout the day. The protest comes after two days of layoffs at the university. “Campus police were already there, which is standard operating procedure […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy