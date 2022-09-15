Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Arlington woman charged with child endangerment after drug bust
ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Fairfield St. During the search, authorities found an illegal substance, a firearm, and multiple paraphernalia items. 36-year-old Holley Robbins was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of...
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with burglary after attempting to enter a previous residence
A North Liberty man who reportedly knew he wasn’t allowed at a Swisher residence allegedly attempted to let himself in Saturday afternoon. According to the arrest report, 61-year-old Kurt Kramer of Lily Pond Road reportedly called one of the victims and angrily inquired about property at the Swisher residence, and remarked about specific property.
KCJJ
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
KCRG.com
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:50 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Avenue NW; the third search warrant at this residence since 2001. During a search of the residence, officials found numerous illegal substances including meth, marijuana, pills,...
KCJJ
UI student could face over two decades in prison after reported early Sunday morning break-in, assault
A University of Iowa business student faces over two decades in prison if convicted on charges that he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police were called to the Telluride Apartments on East Court Street just after 12:45am for a...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man convicted after 7 years on the run
A Cedar Rapids man who was extradited from brazil in January was convicted Monday. Mohammad Al Sharairei was convicted by a jury following a four day trial of one count of maintaining a premises for the distribution of controlled substance analogues and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substance analogues.
KCRG.com
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 7 hours ago. As much of...
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after incident at Quarters apartments
An Iowa City woman has been arrested after being upset about an eviction at the Quarters on Highway Six East and kicking in the door of an assault victim. While conducting a search warrant at the apartment of a man involved in an assault on August 7th, Iowa City Police on September 1st were made aware that 24-year-old Kristen Halstead, also a resident, met with property management regarding the assault. She was allegedly upset regarding upcoming convictions stemming from the incident, and went to the victim’s apartment directly after the meeting.
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
KIMT
Iowa man dies after silage wagon rolled over him
FARLEY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Farley man has died after being in a farming accident Saturday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene just off of Dyersville East Road and near Wente Electric on Creamery Road at 9:23 p.m. Upon an investigation, they determined a silage wagon had rolled over the top of Austin Gaul, 25.
KCRG.com
Fatal crash in Waterloo
Hurricane Fiona gains strength as it moves towards islands in the Atlantic. A deadly hurricane gained strength to become a Category Three storm as it moves towards islands in the Atlantic. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A new development plans to expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball.
KCRG.com
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCCI) - The inmate who stepped in when two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees were being murdered by inmates said he is still recovering from the attacks. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was a...
KCJJ
Stopping to urinate on roadside leads to OWI arrest of North Liberty man
A North Liberty man who reportedly stopped to urinate on the side of the interstate has been charged with his second OWI. 44-year-old Charles Johnson of North Front Street was observed by a deputy at the 1 mile mark of I380 southbound, urinating alongside the roadway. The deputy stopped and allegedly noticed that Johnson had signs of impairment. He performed poorly on field testing and gave a PBT with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit to drive.
KCJJ
Washington Couple Arrested Following Investigation
A Washington couple has been charged with alcohol and sex related crimes as a result of an investigation by the Washington Police Department. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they were made aware on August 23rd of incidents that occurred at the Washington home of 44-year-old Devin Gregory and 46-year-old Karolla Gregory on August 9 and 10. The investigation has resulted in the following charges related to these incidents:
Sioux City Journal
Sleeping Waterloo man pulled from burning car
WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy pulled a man from a burning car Thursday morning. Then he arrested the man for drug possession. According to court records, the deputy noticed a Volkswagen GTI on fire in the parking lot at Sac’s Neighborhood Pub, 2000 Hawthorne Ave., around 2:40 a.m.
KCRG.com
Fatal crash in Black Hawk County
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:03 pm, the Iowa State Patrol was called to a construction zone near mile marker 69 on I-380 for a report of a crash. Investigators say a 2020 Ford was slowing down for traffic ahead when a motorcyclist behind them lost control of their vehicle while attempting to slow down. The motorcycle slid into the back of the Ford. They say a 2018 Dodge Ram behind the motorcycle also attempted to slow down but was unable to avoid striking the motorcyclist.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of choking domestic partner and illegally possessing guns
A Coralville man was arrested Monday after allegedly choking his domestic partner and having illegal possession of guns. According to the arrest report, 49-year-old Claudio Ramirez of Olde Hickory Road has been in an intimate relationship with the woman for 14 years. On Sunday night at approximately 11:45, the two were reportedly arguing about how loud she had the TV on. Ramirez then allegedly choked her with both hands against the wall with her feet off the ground. When he let go, the woman fell to the ground, and Ramirez reportedly dragged her across the floor to the bathroom.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
