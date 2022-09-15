Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
linknky.com
Couple restores Beaverlick Trading Post to former glory
Mom and pop shops have been replaced with big box stores left and right, but as southern Boone County expands and develops, one couple is resurrecting the idea of a small town grocer. To some, Beaverlick Trading Post is the old bait and tackle shop, or the old check-in station...
linknky.com
A Decade of Decadence: DBL Law’s Women of Excellence Event at the home of Bob and Diane Hoffer
DBL Law’s fête of the season returned in spectacular fashion at the residence of Bob and Diane Hoffer in Fort Mitchell on Friday. Billed as a networking event with “Cocktails, lifestyle, luxury, wellness, food, and more,” there were a variety of activities and presentations for it’s guests of distinction, with something for everyone to experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
Fox 19
UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
linknky.com
Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool
An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother facing charges after second child dies as result of co-sleeping
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati mother has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges after her infant son died. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters office said the child died in June as a result of co-sleeping. Deter's office said Hunter had another child who died from the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
NKY’s four Indian restaurants serve up food and culture
India produces around 75% of the world’s spices and was the first country in the world to refine and consume sugar. So even if you have never eaten Indian food, odds are that you have tasted Indian seasoning. Though Northern Kentucky and India are separated by more than 8,000...
linknky.com
Taylor Mill changes caucus to special meeting so those who work during the day can attend, give feedback
Taylor Mill commissioners voted Wednesday night to change the upcoming monthly caucus meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. to a special meeting to be held Sept. 28 in the evening. Former commissioner Ed Kuehne said that a 10 a.m. caucus meeting is difficult for working people to attend when he spoke at a public hearing last week, and at last week’s regular commission meeting he reiterated his request for this particular caucus meeting to be held in the evening so that more people can attend.
linknky.com
Florence woman charged in Covington killing, robbery
A Florence woman faces charges of murder and first degree robbery following the August slaying of a man near a Covington bridge. Latoya Dale, 31, was arrested on Thursday. Covington Police said Tuesday that investigators connected Dale to the case using video from the area where the killing happened. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Aug. 18.
WLWT 5
'I’m happy I’m alive': Man caught up in shootout on I-75 dodges bullets but ends upside down in crash
CINCINNATI — A shootout between moving cars on I-75 leaves two people injured and a driver who just happened to be in the middle of it all, thankful to be alive. “I saw that fire from the guns, like you can see the fire going out of the guns,” said Ismail Sallam. “It’s a bad scene. It’s a nightmare.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
linknky.com
Boone County town hall to raise awareness about elder abuse, scams
The Boone County Elder Abuse Prevention Task Force will be hosting a town hall to raise awareness about elder abuse and scams, as well as strategies to avoid becoming a victim of these threats. It will be held on Oct. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boone County...
oxfordobserver.org
Health department issues critical violations to local restaurants
Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department within the last week. Corner Grill & Drinkery at East Park Place received two critical violations. One citation was for insufficient levels of sanitizing solution in the restaurant’s dishwasher, and another was for dented food packages in storage.
The Legend of The Gaines Tavern
The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.
Coyote slips into Butler County home, finds comfy spot in bathroom like one of the family dogs
TRENTON — A wily coyote that slipped into a home in Trenton early Friday morning and found a comfortable spot in the family bathroom seemed to mean no harm. Nonetheless, police arrived just after 5:15 a.m. and three of them safely evicted the animal and released it back to nature unharmed.
Fox 19
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
sciotopost.com
Greenfield Woman Arrested for Leaving Two Young Children in Car
Hillsboro – A 22-year-old woman was arrested after police were called to a local grocery store with her children in the car. According to the Hillsboro police department around 5 pm, they were called to Kroger 575 Harry Sauner Road. When they arrived they found a running vehilce in a parking lot with two children and no parents around. A bystander told police that when he came out to put away his groceries he noticed the two children in the car and contacted them.
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
Comments / 0