Des Moines, IA- A former campaign aide to U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken asked Des Moines Police to investigate after she says Franken kissed her without her consent. Franken says it never happened. Radio Iowa reports that Kimberley Strope-Boggus was political director, then the manager of Franken’s campaign two years...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO