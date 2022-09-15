Read full article on original website
Former Franken campaign aid accuses candidate of kissing her without consent, Franken says it never happened
Des Moines, IA- A former campaign aide to U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken asked Des Moines Police to investigate after she says Franken kissed her without her consent. Franken says it never happened. Radio Iowa reports that Kimberley Strope-Boggus was political director, then the manager of Franken’s campaign two years...
Iowa Veterans Home is not closing, governor’s spokesman says
Des Moines, IA- Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown have been sent an email titled “facility closure,” but a spokesman for the governor says there are no plans to close the home. Radio Iowa reports that Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Governor Reynolds, says the document...
