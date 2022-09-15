ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Veterans Home is not closing, governor’s spokesman says

Des Moines, IA- Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown have been sent an email titled “facility closure,” but a spokesman for the governor says there are no plans to close the home. Radio Iowa reports that Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Governor Reynolds, says the document...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

