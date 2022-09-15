Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
Iowa Veterans Home is not closing, governor’s spokesman says
Des Moines, IA- Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown have been sent an email titled “facility closure,” but a spokesman for the governor says there are no plans to close the home. Radio Iowa reports that Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Governor Reynolds, says the document...
KBUR
GoFundMe campaign for Iowa human trafficking victim reaches $500,000
Des Moines, IA- A GoFundMe Campaign for an Iowa human trafficking victim convicted of killing a man who allegedly raped her repeatedly has reached over $500,000. The Des Moines Register reports that the GoFundMe created to support 17-year-old Pieper Lewis reached $500,000 Friday. Lewis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and...
Comments / 0