Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiss951.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The List Of Car Ownership Rates
This is one list, that’s an interesting statistic. I’m not sure if it’s inherently good or bad that a North Carolina city tops the list of car ownership rates. And another city comes in at number 7. On one hand, it’s good that our state is affluent enough that residents can afford to purchase and maintain vehicles. On the other hand it probably also speaks to the lack of good public transportation. Not just that but the spread-out suburban nature of most North Carolina cities just makes not having a vehicle pretty impractical. Even in Charlotte with the light rail and Lynx gold line, you’d be severely limited on where you could get to without a car.
kiss951.com
List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News
What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
kiss951.com
Carowinds To Introduce New Chaperone Policy Following Unruly Behavior
Kids of all ages look forward every year to the annual Scarowinds event at Carowinds. It typically begins in mid-September and runs through the end of October. Our son went many times during his middle school and high school years with groups of friends. They always had a great time riding rides and checking out the seasonal spooky attractions. The opening weekend this year took an actual scary turn when rumors of shots fired during a fight sent visitors running for cover. Park officials say no one was shot, and the claims were false. However, the unruly behavior of the teens that led to the chaos has Carowinds reportedly introducing a new chaperone policy.
Comments / 0