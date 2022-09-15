67-year-old woman dies after being struck by SUV while crossing road in Hampton

A woman died after being struck by an SUV in Hampton Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Briarfield Road near the West Hampton Community Center in the Briarfield neighborhood at about 8:17 p.m. They found Jo Ann Harris, 67, in the road suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Investigators believe Harris was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a gold SUV traveling west on Briarfield Road. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Harris was not crossing the road at a designated crosswalk, according to Hampton police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Jenrette. The investigation is ongoing but there are no pending charges related to the incident, Jenrette said.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com