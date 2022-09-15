ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant Middleton thinks the UK should be forced to watch the Queen's funeral

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Not only should people pay their respects on Monday September 19, but UK residents should be forced to watch the Queen’s funeral – at least, according to Ant Middleton.

The TV hard man replied to a post from Nigel Farage, who uploaded a video of the Queen’s coffin being carried into Westminster Hall.

“Today is as solemn as anything you could ever see,” Farage captioned the clip.

Middleton responded by writing: “Every Brit in the UK (children included) should be obligated to watch the Queens funeral as it will forever be a huge part of British history and further education!

“As sad as Queen Elizabeth II passing is, it has really united the people which I thought was an impossible task.”

Mandatory funeral watching? Somehow we don’t think it’ll catch on.

TV fans know Middleton for hosting SAS: Who Dares Wins from 2015 to March 2021, before Channel 4 cut ties with him due to his controversial “views and values”.

The summer before, Middleton was forced to apologise for calling Black Lives Matter protesters “scum” and comparing them to the English Defence League. He now works on the Australian version of the show.

Meanwhile, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall .

The queue currently stretches back 3.8 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin.

Indy100

Indy100

