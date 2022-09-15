Effective: 2022-09-20 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include General King Park Beach in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington Bradford Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine Southport Park Beach in Kenosha

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 32 MINUTES AGO