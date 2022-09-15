Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berrien; Cass The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass County in southwestern Michigan East central Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 118 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Decatur, or 7 miles north of Dowagiac, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Marcellus, Penn, Vandalia, Magician Lake, Dewey Lake, Dailey, La Grange, Paradise Lake, Calvin Center, Indian Lake, Donnell Lake, Sandy Beach, Spinks Corners, Jones, Diamond Lake, Shavehead Lake and Wakelee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves will increase quickly this afternoon before gradually subsiding into the evening.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BERRIEN COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include General King Park Beach in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington Bradford Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine Southport Park Beach in Kenosha
Comments / 0