Effective: 2022-09-20 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berrien; Cass The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass County in southwestern Michigan East central Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 118 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Decatur, or 7 miles north of Dowagiac, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Marcellus, Penn, Vandalia, Magician Lake, Dewey Lake, Dailey, La Grange, Paradise Lake, Calvin Center, Indian Lake, Donnell Lake, Sandy Beach, Spinks Corners, Jones, Diamond Lake, Shavehead Lake and Wakelee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO