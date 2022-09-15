One local city wants you to help keep the coastline clean

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB )– Oceans make up 70% of the Earth, and according to the University of Queensland, there are now said to be 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean, with 46,000 pieces in every square mile.

One local city is hoping to change the tide on this grim statistic locally, and they need your help to do it.

This Saturday is International Coastal Clean up Day, and you can do your part by helping to clean the coastline. Join the City of Panama City, St. Andrew Bay Watch, and the Estuary Program at FSU Panama City at 8 a.m. at the old pavilion at the St. Andrews Marina.

Sign in at the tent, grab your supplies, and walk the shoreline, through the marina, parks and downtown area collecting up trash. All supplies such as gloves, grabbers, and bags will be provided. Closed toe shoes are required.

After grabbing whatever you can carry, you can make your way back to the marina to turn in your supplies, weigh your findings, and celebrate a clean coastline with a free lunch.

“Lots of plastic in our oceans is not biodegradable, and cleaner communities mean healthier communities for all of our residents,” said Deputy Director for the Panama City Quality of Life, Marci Schmiege.

The event lasts until 1 p.m.

