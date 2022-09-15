ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

One local city wants you to help keep the coastline clean

By Tess Rowland
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB )– Oceans make up 70% of the Earth, and according to the University of Queensland, there are now said to be 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean, with 46,000 pieces in every square mile.

One local city is hoping to change the tide on this grim statistic locally, and they need your help to do it.

This Saturday is International Coastal Clean up Day, and you can do your part by helping to clean the coastline. Join the City of Panama City, St. Andrew Bay Watch, and the Estuary Program at FSU Panama City at 8 a.m. at the old pavilion at the St. Andrews Marina.

Sign in at the tent, grab your supplies, and walk the shoreline, through the marina, parks and downtown area collecting up trash. All supplies such as gloves, grabbers, and bags will be provided. Closed toe shoes are required.

After grabbing whatever you can carry, you can make your way back to the marina to turn in your supplies, weigh your findings, and celebrate a clean coastline with a free lunch.

“Lots of plastic in our oceans is not biodegradable, and cleaner communities mean healthier communities for all of our residents,” said Deputy Director for the Panama City Quality of Life, Marci Schmiege.

The event lasts until 1 p.m.

WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach granted $6 million to clean up Lullwater Lake

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The state is helping Panama City Beach clean up an environmental issue causing flooding problems. The legislature has appropriated $6 million to the Lullwater Lake basin project. Lullwater Lake is full of aquatic weeds that make the lake stagnant. The poor water quality and overgrowth contributed to the major […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Buyout program seeks to stem flooding issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after Hurricane Michael, some Panama City residents can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Within the next two months, 21 homeowners could sell their homes to the city for market value. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is funding the buy-out program through Community […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

A couple is still recovering from home destroyed in the Adkins fire

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Laurie and Paul Shuman’s home burned down six months ago in the Adkins fire. Ever since they have been trying to move forward. “Our lives have been turned upside down,” Shuman said. Everything was destroyed in the fire. This was the second time the Shuman’s had to start over. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Walton deputies searching for graffiti suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies are searching for a man who has spraypainted graffitti in several locations in Rosemary Beach. Deputies say they caught the suspect on security footage during one of his excursions and are asking the public for help identifying him. “This individual has vandalized the Western Greens bathroom, a […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach man honored for his aviation service

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local Panama City Beach man has been honored for his work in promoting and improving our nation’s aviation security. Ali Frohlich, a recently retired Delta Air Lines captain, was awarded the Annual Security Award by the Air Line Pilots Association. The ceremony was held Thursday evening in Washington […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

TDC grants funds for Lafayette Pier damages

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lafayette Pier was damaged during Hurricane Michael back in 2018. Franklin County finally found the funds to fix it and reopen it to the public. The Lafayette Pier in Franklin County reopened for locals and visitors last week. The $27,000 project was fully funded by the Tourism Development Council. “It […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
