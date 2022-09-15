Read full article on original website
Related
restonnow.com
Upcoming gastropub restaurant in Reston reignites family legacy, pays ode to Lake Anne
Reston’s Lake Audubon in the morning (photo by Terry Baranski) Car Taxes Due Next Month — “Personal property taxes — better known as car taxes — are due on Wednesday,…. Fairfax County to honor Black history with six new historical markers. RestonNow.com September 19, 2022...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County to honor Black history with six new historical markers
Fairfax County will install six new historical markers over the next year honoring Black and African-American history. The markers will highlight local civil rights activists, enslaved peoples, educators, and a famed four-star general. At last week’s Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting, it was revealed that a Board-appointed committee had...
restonnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 10-15
Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to [email...
restonnow.com
Rescue Reston marks 10 years with rally for open space
Rescue Reston, a volunteer organization that seeks to preserve Reston’s open space, is officially marking its 10-year anniversary. The grassroots organization plans to host a rally on Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to celebrate its efforts to protect Reston’s recreational open space. Rescue Reston formed in 2012 in...
Comments / 0