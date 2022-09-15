Kanye West took to Instagram on Tuesday to question a Billboard report that his “camp” has been quietly shopping his song catalog, writing via Stories: “Just like Taylor Swift… my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge.” Billboard reported on Monday that members of the rapper’s team “have met selectively with prospective buyers to explore what kind of valuation his song catalog could fetch,” estimating that they are seeking $175 million. In another Instagram Story, West posted a screenshot of a text message with an unnamed person, with West asking, “Can you ask Gee who is...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO