ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 1

Related
KFYR-TV

From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
Fargo, ND
Government
wdayradionow.com

NDSU participates in "Banned Books Week", citing "worrying trends" across country

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is participating in a tradition meant to raise awareness about challenges, bans, and removals facing books across the country. The university is introducing the "Banned Book Challenge", which encourages students and residents to pay attention to efforts to censor books across the United States. An official from NDSU says the university is not seeing challenges and bans in North Dakota, but cites "worrisome trends" when it comes to specific laws being passed in states across the country.
FARGO, ND
KX News

DUIs, Traffic fatalities on the rise in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota saw a record number of fatalities this year during the 100 deadliest days for drivers. Now it appears another concern is hitting the road for drivers in the Peace Garden State, DUIs. According to a study done by QuoteWizard, DUIs are up 16% in North Dakota since 2010. With […]
TRAFFIC
CBS Minnesota

Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
MAPLETON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Police#The Dakotas
KFYR-TV

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
ARNEGARD, ND
thetexastasty.com

Our Trip to Fargo, North Dakota

I’ll never forget my first trip to the Midwest. Fargo, North Dakota is located just off the Red River and its sister city, Moorhead, Minnesota, is just a few minutes drive across the bridge. The area is flat which makes for great sunsets I’d come to see. Looking...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Most popular dog names in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Picking a name for a dog is never an easy task. Do you pick a name with a meaning behind it? A name from a character in your favorite movie? A name just because it sounds fun to say? With so many variables when it comes to naming your dog, you’d […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
valleynewslive.com

City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
FARGO, ND
redlakenationnews.com

Why deer crossing signs have disappeared from Minnesota highways

Deer crossing signs once were a common sight on Minnesota highways, but not any more. Over the past decade, the yellow diamond-shaped signs bearing an image of a deer have all but vanished from state roads. It's mainly because drivers didn't heed the warnings to slow down and look for deer, said Chris Smith, a wildlife ecologist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Three North Dakota schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards

(Bismarck, ND) -- Three North Dakota schools are getting congratulations from the governor. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck, Larimore Elementary in Larimore and Linton Public School in Linton are being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cordona announced nearly 300 schools nationwide earning the recognition.
LINTON, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo non profit marks milestone for furniture giveaways

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo organization is marking a milestone for its furniture giveaways. The Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to mark its service to one thousand homes in just over two years. The group provides gently used furniture to those in...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Industrial Commission awards 15 million for Clean Energy projects

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Industrial Commission is awarding more than 15-million dollars to three clean energy projects. The three-member board approved the proposals from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority Monday. The grants include ten million dollars for engineering and design work on the Liberty H2 Hub. Just over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kxnet.com

A new Miss Norsk Høstfest is crowned

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After two years of no Norsk Høstfest, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest has been crowned. The interview process for becoming Miss Norsk Hostfest can be very taxing on the mind and the candidates emotions. However, the work that Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 put...
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy