KFYR-TV
From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
kvrr.com
Congressional delegation in North Dakota joins fight to save union jobs at Motor Coach
PEMBINA, N.D. (KVRR) — Members of congress in North Dakota are asking Motor Coach to reconsider its decision to close its Pembina plant. About 175 members of IAM Local W384 were told they will be out of a job by the end of the year. Senators Kevin Cramer and...
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU participates in "Banned Books Week", citing "worrying trends" across country
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is participating in a tradition meant to raise awareness about challenges, bans, and removals facing books across the country. The university is introducing the "Banned Book Challenge", which encourages students and residents to pay attention to efforts to censor books across the United States. An official from NDSU says the university is not seeing challenges and bans in North Dakota, but cites "worrisome trends" when it comes to specific laws being passed in states across the country.
North Dakota Proven To Have Terrible Fatality Rates When It Comes To This
Truly surprising and unsettling. Stay safe out there!
DUIs, Traffic fatalities on the rise in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota saw a record number of fatalities this year during the 100 deadliest days for drivers. Now it appears another concern is hitting the road for drivers in the Peace Garden State, DUIs. According to a study done by QuoteWizard, DUIs are up 16% in North Dakota since 2010. With […]
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
thetexastasty.com
Our Trip to Fargo, North Dakota
I’ll never forget my first trip to the Midwest. Fargo, North Dakota is located just off the Red River and its sister city, Moorhead, Minnesota, is just a few minutes drive across the bridge. The area is flat which makes for great sunsets I’d come to see. Looking...
South Dakota Ranks 3rd Worst Among All States in This Category
No matter which way you slice it, South Dakota continues to be a great place to call home. However, there are always areas in which our cities, towns, and wild places can be improved upon. One report from 2021 by CNBC lists the Mount Rushmore state as needing some serious...
Most popular dog names in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Picking a name for a dog is never an easy task. Do you pick a name with a meaning behind it? A name from a character in your favorite movie? A name just because it sounds fun to say? With so many variables when it comes to naming your dog, you’d […]
valleynewslive.com
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
redlakenationnews.com
Why deer crossing signs have disappeared from Minnesota highways
Deer crossing signs once were a common sight on Minnesota highways, but not any more. Over the past decade, the yellow diamond-shaped signs bearing an image of a deer have all but vanished from state roads. It's mainly because drivers didn't heed the warnings to slow down and look for deer, said Chris Smith, a wildlife ecologist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
wdayradionow.com
Three North Dakota schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
(Bismarck, ND) -- Three North Dakota schools are getting congratulations from the governor. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck, Larimore Elementary in Larimore and Linton Public School in Linton are being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cordona announced nearly 300 schools nationwide earning the recognition.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo non profit marks milestone for furniture giveaways
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo organization is marking a milestone for its furniture giveaways. The Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to mark its service to one thousand homes in just over two years. The group provides gently used furniture to those in...
Scams North Dakota residents need to be aware of
Another scam that the Minot Police Department has been notified about are scammers calling you threatening immediate arrest because you missed jury duty and asking for pre-paid debit cards.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Industrial Commission awards 15 million for Clean Energy projects
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Industrial Commission is awarding more than 15-million dollars to three clean energy projects. The three-member board approved the proposals from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority Monday. The grants include ten million dollars for engineering and design work on the Liberty H2 Hub. Just over...
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
kxnet.com
A new Miss Norsk Høstfest is crowned
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After two years of no Norsk Høstfest, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest has been crowned. The interview process for becoming Miss Norsk Hostfest can be very taxing on the mind and the candidates emotions. However, the work that Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 put...
