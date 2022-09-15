Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions
KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move Ukraine dismissed on Monday as a stunt by Moscow to try to reclaim the initiative after crushing losses on the battlefield.
Russia unable to veto work underway in multilateral bodies like G20, IMF - Treasury
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia still belongs to the International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20 economies, but has been unable to veto work being done at such multilateral bodies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.
Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine announce votes on joining Russia
In what appears to be a coordinated political challenge to the West, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine all announced they will hold referendums later this week on officially becoming part of Russia.Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Luhansk and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces all made calls on Tuesday for lightning votes to officially leave Ukraine and be controlled by Moscow instead.The political move comes as Russia has lost territory it gained at the beginning of the war, in the past few weeks.In Donetsk, in Ukraine’s east, the separatists said they would hold a referendum between 23 and...
Comments / 0