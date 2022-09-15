ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Reuters

Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions

KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move Ukraine dismissed on Monday as a stunt by Moscow to try to reclaim the initiative after crushing losses on the battlefield.
POLITICS
The Independent

Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine announce votes on joining Russia

In what appears to be a coordinated political challenge to the West, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine all announced they will hold referendums later this week on officially becoming part of Russia.Russian-installed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Luhansk and occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces all made calls on Tuesday for lightning votes to officially leave Ukraine and be controlled by Moscow instead.The political move comes as Russia has lost territory it gained at the beginning of the war, in the past few weeks.In Donetsk, in Ukraine’s east, the separatists said they would hold a referendum between 23 and...
POLITICS

