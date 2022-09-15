Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota second quarter taxable sales up over 2021
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota taxable sales and purchases are up for the second quarter this year over last year. The number for April, May, and June 2022 was just under six-billion dollars. Officials say this is the fifth consecutive quarter North Dakota has seen a double-digit growth in taxable sales and purchases.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Industrial Commission awards 15 million for Clean Energy projects
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Industrial Commission is awarding more than 15-million dollars to three clean energy projects. The three-member board approved the proposals from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority Monday. The grants include ten million dollars for engineering and design work on the Liberty H2 Hub. Just over...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota Medical Marijuana company suing to sell edibles on open market
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota medical marijuana company Vireo Health is suing the state for the right to sell some of its edibles on the open market. Vireo Health filed the suit last week, claiming its constitutional rights are being violated because its products are still illegal for consumers outside the state's medical marijuana program.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Army National Guard unit returns home
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A North Dakota Army National Guard unit is back in the state. The First Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment was welcomed home Sunday in Grand Forks. The battalion had been deployed for about a year helping protect airspace in Washington, DC. “For 14 months, the...
wdayradionow.com
Walz, Jensen agrees to two October gubernatorial debates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has agreed to two more debates with his Republican challenger Scott Jensen. One session will take place on October 18th, while the second debate, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio, will be held on October 28th. Walz and Jensen first debated at Farm...
wdayradionow.com
Three North Dakota schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
(Bismarck, ND) -- Three North Dakota schools are getting congratulations from the governor. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum says Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck, Larimore Elementary in Larimore and Linton Public School in Linton are being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cordona announced nearly 300 schools nationwide earning the recognition.
