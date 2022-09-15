Read full article on original website
Drew Goddard Drama Based On French Series ‘HIP’ Gets ABC Pilot Order
ABC has given a pilot order to a character-based procedural drama from top TV and film writer Drew Goddard (Daredevil, The Martian) and ABC Signature, where Goddard and his Goddard Textiles are based. As Deadline reported exclusively last week, the project, based on TF1’s popular detective series HIP (High Intellectual Potential), had been a frontrunner for an order as part of a fall round of ABC pilot pickups. The network had set an early, mid-October script delivery date deadline for a few projects that were in more advanced stages of development to contend for what I hear are about two or...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Grateful the 'Cruel Intentions' Series Was Cancelled
Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken up about NBC’s planned reboot of Cruel Intentions, revealing she is “grateful” the network did not pick up the series. Gellar was set to reprise her role as Kathryn Merteuil in the reboot announced in February 2016. Gellar, who rose to fame...
'Nothing Compares' Trailer: Sinéad O'Connor Documentary Heads to Showtime
The life of one of the biggest names in music during the late 1980s and early 1990s is the subject of a yet-to-be released documentary that’s already picking up a bounty of awards. Showtime’s Nothing Compares will document the life of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor in a film that’s poised to only gain more momentum as it approaches its release. Recently, Showtime dropped the news that their latest project, which is helmed by Kathryn Ferguson, will not only be available for linear broadcasting and streaming, but that it will also be receiving a release in theaters in Los Angeles, New York, the U.K., and Ireland.
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
How to Watch 'Big Sky' Season 3
Mystery fans rejoice, Season 3 of Big Sky is almost here. Subtitled “Deadly Trails”, the third season of the popular crime drama will once again see Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell solving crime and finding happiness in Lewis and Clark County Montana. This season, those crimes will revolve around a campground and hiking trail, hence the subtitle.
How To Watch 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde’s transition into a critically acclaimed director has been one for the books. The actress made her directorial debut with the 2019 coming-of-age buddy comedy film, Booksmart. The film starred Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), and Kaitlyn Dever (Dear Evan Hansen), as two accomplished but unpopular graduating high schoolers who decide to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes. Booksmart was met with huge critical acclaim and received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and more. So, when it was announced that Wilde was making another film, everyone could not wait to know more about the film.
How Cate Blanchett Pitched Her Own Episode of 'Documentary Now!' Season 4
As Season 53 – or Season 4, who’s counting – of the acclaimed series Documentary Now! approaches its premiere date, fans of the comedy series are eager to know as much as they can about the upcoming episodes, as well as what ideas were contemplated when putting the new season together. During this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, in which the series had an early screening of the two-part premiere episode "Soldier of Illusion", Collider sat down with series co-creator Fred Armisen and producers Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas to talk about the show.
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
'Susie Searches': Alex Wolff Explains Why Kiersey Clemons Is One of His Favorite Scene Partners
If movies that explore social media and insta-fame’s impact on society can be considered a rising sub-genre, consider it a new personal favorite. We just saw Not Okay excel with a story about a young woman desperate for followers who opts to flat-out lie about having lived through a bombing and now Sophia Kargman is making a big impression exploring similar themes through her feature directorial debut, Susie Searches.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Why Robyn Lively's Cameo Is the Best 'Karate Kid' Tie-in Yet
When it comes to Cobra Kai as a legacy sequel series, it has featured a ton of references and cameos from the overall Karate Kid universe. While all these tie-ins have been satisfying in their own right, none of them were as unexpected or as well done as the Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) cameo during Season 5, Episode 5 "Extreme Measures." Many fans will remember her as Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) potential love interest turned friend in The Karate Kid Part III. She saw first-hand the madness that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) were causing, in addition to the struggle they put Daniel through.
From The Coens to The Duffers: 10 of The Best Filmmaker Sibling Duos
More often than not, directors tend to work alone. Whilst the process of making a film is undoubtedly a creative process that usually requires a large (and cooperative) team working together to pull off, it can help to have a single person overseeing the process. A lone director does allow for a singular vision to shine through, and ensures a level of consistency for the film being made.
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
‘Dalíland’ Review: Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller Are Salvador Dalí in This Banal Biopic | TIFF 2022
The late surrealist artist Salvador Dalí was many things. He was a painter, a filmmaker, and, especially in his later years, the center of social attention in New York City. It is in this 1973 world where director Mary Harron’s Dalíland primarily sets itself as we observe an older Dalí (Ben Kingsley) through the eyes of a young gallery assistant named James (Christopher Briney). Writer John Walsh’s screenplay provides some occasional flashbacks where both detachedly observe the artist in his younger years, played by a yet-to-be-fully mustached Ezra Miller, though the main focus often is less about Dalí and more about the characters that surround him. Central to this is his wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa) who serves as both his primary supporter and, as we come to learn, one of the many that may be using him.
How Nicolas Cage Found Inspiration in Michael Jordan and Marlon Brando in 'Butcher's Crossing'
During a press tour for his new film Butcher’s Crossing, which world premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Nicolas Cage sat down with Collider at our Studio to talk about why this particular project stood out to him in the pile of scripts that he receives. Set in the 1870s, the movie stars Cage as Miller, a buffalo hunter who lures a young Harvard dropout to an ambitious and dangerous expedition.
How To Watch 'The Retaliators'
Better Noise Films ushers in its successful 2021 film The Retaliators to theaters, offering audiences a bloody, unsuspecting tale of broken innocence and a father's revenge. John Bishop (Michael Lombardi) is a well-reputed pastor in his community. Yet his entire life, and the peace within it, comes to a screeching halt when his teenage daughter, Sarah (Katie Kelly), is brutally murdered. Bishop feels utterly hopeless until the man investigating Sarah's death, Detective "Jed" Sawyer (Marc Menchaca), offers Bishop the opportunity any grieving parent would seek: one minute, alone, with the man (Joseph Gatt) who killed Sarah. As if this dark turn of character isn't enough, the killer's family is hunting down their brethren, and Bishop will have to fight in ways he never dreamed of.
'Dynasty' Season 5 Ending Explained: Do We Get Closure on the Carringtons?
It has been a wild five seasons for the Carrington clan on The CW’s Dynasty, led by Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show as Fallon and Blake Carrington, respectively. Marriages, pregnancies, kidnappings, long-lost children, and repeated felonies are just a few of the interesting activities we’ve seen from this bunch of characters. But, unfortunately, the end of the fifth season also marks the inevitable end of the show — yet another casualty of The CW’s mass cancellation earlier this year. Thankfully, though, there was enough time to turn this into a makeshift series finale and wrap up a lot of loose ends, so this incarnation of the Carrington family (and those that surround them) are able to end things with relative closure.
'Cobra Kai': Who's the Best Dad in the Dojo, Johnny or Daniel?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. The new season of Cobra Kai is finally here, and we couldn't be happier about it! Season 5 took our heroes further than they'd ever gone before. With Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) now in charge of the ever-expanding Cobra Kai, aiming to make his dojo a worldwide household name, the threat of aggressive "no mercy" karate is real. But, despite his rise to prominence across the San Fernando Valley, Silver wasn't able to overcome the combined efforts of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and their band of merry Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang students.
How 'The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Explores Parent-Children Relationships
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It doesn't matter what universe you come from, navigating the relationship with your parents is never an easy thing. In Middle-Earth, especially, fathers and sons are frequently found at odds with one another, and this week's episode of The Rings of Power further explored this Lord of the Rings trope in a drastic and emotional way. Episode 4, "The Great Wave," put parents and their children on opposite sides of their plot lines, forcing a generational clash that is sure to move the general narrative of the Prime Video show in interesting directions.
Who is Calling to Isildur in ‘The Rings of Power’?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.In the past couple of episodes of The Rings of Power, viewers were given quite a bit of insight into the character of Isidur (Maxim Baldry). Many of his actions so far have shown his stubbornness and somewhat defiant nature. There seems to be a desire to please his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and retain the honor of his family by joining the Sea Guard, but his desire for a different life seems to be overriding his fealty to his family's legacy. There have been a few clues as to what this other life he wants may be, but the most mysterious clue of them all is the voice that whispers to him from the island while he’s out on sea training for the Sea Guard. The true identity behind these whispers hasn’t been revealed yet, but with all that Isildur’s gone through so far, there are some strong indications of the meaning behind it.
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
