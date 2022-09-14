Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
countynewsonline.org
Beverly Ann Hirsch
February 22, 1952 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 70) Beverly Hirsch, Age 70, of Greenville passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Hospice of Columbus, OH. She was born February 22, 1952 to the late Harry & Thelma Hirsch (Link) of Greenville, OH. She will be greatly missed and...
countynewsonline.org
James Kent Brewer
James “Jim” K. Brewer, age 77, a life-long resident of Greenville, Ohio passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born on September 15, 1944 in Greenville, he was a son to the late Otha & Margaret (Voke) Brewer. Jim worked at various jobs over the years; First at NCR and then 38 years at Hobart Welding in various positions including specialty carpentry for international shipments. In younger years, he spent many of his evenings going on wrecker runs with his lifelong friend David Niley, for the Niley family towing service. He was on the Board of Directors for the Darke County Fish and Game Association. Jim was a collector of vintage cars, enjoyed going to car shows and steam engine/vintage tractor festivals. He also liked playing the slots at various casinos. He loved going on vacations with his parents, where in the summer they would go to Michigan and in the winter, to Florida. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, with fishing being his life-long favorite. He will be truly missed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Richard “Dick” L. Brewer in 2009.
countynewsonline.org
Jerald “Jerry” Gulley
Jerald “Jerry” Gulley, age 80, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. Jerry was born in Connersville, Indiana, on April 8, 1942, to the late Alvia and Mary (Duckworth) Gulley. In addition to his parents, Jerry was...
countynewsonline.org
Theresa Veronica Hosbrook
Theresa Veronica Hosbrook, age 96 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 3:46 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Village Green Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Malden, Massachusetts on October 22, 1925 she was one of 13 children to the late William & Josephine (Gaudette) Powell. Theresa had attended the Malden Girls School and Immaculate Conception High School in Massachusetts. She had worked at a coffee shop in downtown Boston, and while working, she met her husband, Basil. He was on naval leave in the Boston Naval Shipyard, and went to the coffee shop each day and he played the same love song every day for her attention. They fell in love and got married on August 4, 1945. After they married, Theresa moved to Arcanum, Ohio to help take care of his parents while he was away on active duty during WWII. Once Basil returned home, they settled in, and had 4 daughters, Gloria, Diana, Christine and Carol. In 1959 they moved to Greenville, Ohio, and Theresa began working at Corning Glass Works, where she retired from in 1991.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
countynewsonline.org
CBC Marks Blood Emergency Readiness Corps Anniversary
DAYTON, Ohio – Community Blood Center and partner blood centers across the U.S. are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), the nation’s first emergency blood reserve. BERC was founded in 2021 by group of seven blood centers who joined together to mutually ensure...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Parks invites you to Prairie Days
Darke County Parks’ staff and volunteers have been hard at work preparing for Prairie Days and are excited to invite you to come enjoy the fun on September 24th and 25th!. Apple butter cooking over the fire; pioneers in and around the Log House; vendors displaying their wares; tall-tales being spun; crafts to make, games to play, and don’t forget tasty food to eat! This is THE event for Darke County Parks, you don’t want to miss it! Each year, this Free Family Event brings in 4,000 people to Shawnee Prairie Preserve.
countynewsonline.org
Fall Healthy Kids Running starts October 2
GREENVILLE – If you haven’t signed up yet for five fun Sundays of running, you don’t want to miss out. It’s time to do it. The first Sunday in October will be here before you know it. “I’m signing up kids ages 2-14 of all athletic...
countynewsonline.org
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Sidney HS 3 – 2, falls to West Carrollton 3 – 1
Staying focused and patient prevailed for the Lady Wave with a big MVL victory over the MVL Valley leaders, the Sidney Yellowjackets. Sidney lead the match 2-0 before the Wave storm back taking the next 3 sets for the Match win. In the game against West Carrollton High School 20...
IN THIS ARTICLE
countynewsonline.org
Boys golf plays Northmont at Meadowbrook golf course
Boys golf lost to Northmont 177-181 in a match played at Meadowbrook golf course. Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist with a 40. Aidan Honeyman shot a 46, Mason Shuttleworth a 47 and Carson Good a 48. Also playing was Bryce Blumenstock with a 52 and Will Gettinger a 61. Waves record...
countynewsonline.org
VFW & Auxiliary Announce Kick-Off of Annual Contests for Elementary, Middle & High School Students
GREENVILLE, OH: Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary to Post 7262 (VFWA) is excited to announce the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual scholarships & contests for kindergarten through high school students who may compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prize earnings. “Voice of Democracy” contest is for...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter got more dogs looking for a new home
There are more dog looking for their forever couch: Hope, Fiona and Ray. All dogs got their Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, are microchipped and are heartworm negative. The adoption fees are $90 cash/check. The shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331. You can reach them at 937-547-1645.
Comments / 0