Throughout her seven-year run of making appearances in WWE, Dakota Kai has had a notoriously rough time when it comes to championship victories. The New Zealand star struggled to become a top star during her time in NXT despite being a favorite for years, leading to her eventual heel turn in 2019, which radically shifted her character long-term. The current Damage CTRL member did end up winning tag team gold in NXT twice with Raquel Gonzalez before she temporarily left the company earlier this year. However, both of those championship reigns pale in comparison to Kai's newfound glory as a member of the Bayley-led faction.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO