wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: Roman Reigns Set To Defend Against Shocking Challenger At WWE Crown Jewel
It’s a way to go. We are firmly in the Roman Reigns era as Reigns is now over two years into his run as Universal Champion. This is in addition to the WWE Title that he won back at WrestleMania 38, making him the undisputed World Champion of the company. That much time as champion means that he is going to run out of challengers, but now WWE has a fresh opponent in mind.
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Reaches Personal WWE Milestone
Throughout her seven-year run of making appearances in WWE, Dakota Kai has had a notoriously rough time when it comes to championship victories. The New Zealand star struggled to become a top star during her time in NXT despite being a favorite for years, leading to her eventual heel turn in 2019, which radically shifted her character long-term. The current Damage CTRL member did end up winning tag team gold in NXT twice with Raquel Gonzalez before she temporarily left the company earlier this year. However, both of those championship reigns pale in comparison to Kai's newfound glory as a member of the Bayley-led faction.
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/16/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The WWE has revealed that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s show; however, they did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has seen WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns Number One in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 List
This is the second time Roman Reigns has topped the PWI’s 500 List. Reigns has been in the top seven every year since 2014 with the exception of 2020 when he finished 14th. That year he took time away as he did not want to get COVID as he dealt with his illness.
ESPN
Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the WWE undisputed universal championship
Logan Paul, in just his second singles match in WWE, will challenge the face of wrestling, Roman Reigns, for the WWE undisputed universal championship on Nov. 5 in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, it was revealed Saturday at a news conference in Las Vegas. Paul, 27, is a social media...
411mania.com
Various News: Adam Cole Plays Resident Evil 5, UpUpDownDown Features Tekken 7
– Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video features the AEW star playing Resident Evil 5 for the first time. You can see the video below:. – The newest UpUpDownDown video has Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin playing Tekken 7:
PWMania
First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules
The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact has announced the lineup for next week’s Impact Wrestling, which is the go-home show before Victory Road. You can check out the card for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV, below:. * Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. * Street...
411mania.com
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Official For Crown Jewel, Press Conference Video Online
WWE has officially announced a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns. The match happens on November 5 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is only the third match in Logan Paul’s WWE career, previously defeating The Mysterios at Wrestlemania and The Miz at Summerslam.
wrestlinginc.com
Two Title Matches Added To 9/21 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
The second annual "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" special episode will now feature four title matches. The already-stacked card for next week's show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY, has been bolstered by the additions of two more title bouts, with AEW announcing that PAC will defend his All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy, and Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will defend against Athena, Dr. Britt Baker and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
PWMania
MJF Introduces New Stable on AEW Dynamite and Rips Jon Moxley
MJF grabbed a microphone after Jon Moxley’s victory over Sammy Guevara to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Tournament. He wanted to get some things off his chest, so he shared his thoughts with the fans. MJF came out to the ring to trash Jon Moxley....
Yardbarker
Wrestling Weekly: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Ricky Steamboat's return
On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and I look at a highly-rated episode of AEW Dynamite, a preview of AEW Grand Slam Dynamite/Grand Slam, and what might be going down in WWE between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. We also discuss Johnny Gargano, and Ricky Steamboat's return to the...
411mania.com
TBS Lauds Rating For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
TBS has issued a press release touting the rating for this week’s AEW Dynamite. The cable network released the following press release (per PWINsider) hyping the numbers for last night’s show:. TBS’ AEW: Dynamite Captures Top Cable Spot on Wednesday. TBS’ “AEW Dynamite” ranked as the #1...
ROH World Championship Match Set For 9/21 AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Updated Card
AEW has announced a major title match for the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite on September 21. On the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli came to the ring and discussed the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Chris Jericho, who was on commentary, interrupted and stated that he's been a world champion seven times, but he's chasing his eighth reign. He noted that he has never held the ROH World Championship and challenged Castagnoli to a title match. The champion accepted and stated that he's been hoping to face Jericho.
411mania.com
Note on Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson Match on AEW Dynamite
– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Chris Jericho was the one who came up with Bryan Danielson getting his ankle hurt and worked over during their AEW World Championship Tournament match last Wednesday on Dynamite. Meltzer stated that Chris Jericho got the idea for the...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 9/16/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the September 16 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of BodySlam.net‘s Brady Alexander:. * Darby Allin defeats Matt Hardy –...
