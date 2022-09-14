Read full article on original website
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat Set to Return to the Ring for Big Time Wrestling in November
– As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Returning to In-Ring Action
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is going to compete in the ring once again. The legendary wrestler is scheduled to compete for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. His opponent for the show has yet to be revealed. Co-owner of Big...
PWMania
MJF Introduces New Stable on AEW Dynamite and Rips Jon Moxley
MJF grabbed a microphone after Jon Moxley’s victory over Sammy Guevara to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Tournament. He wanted to get some things off his chest, so he shared his thoughts with the fans. MJF came out to the ring to trash Jon Moxley....
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible AEW Exit
Speculation is now running wild that AEW could be losing another top name. Sammy Guevara posted a somewhat cryptic message on Instagram earlier today using a quote by screenwriter Eric Roth, that is often erroneously attributed to F. Scott Fitzgerald. Guevara said "We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It's been a hell of a ride. Where we go next, we go in faith."
PWMania
Sammy Guevara Says “It’s Been a Hell of a Ride” After AEW Dynamite Defeat
Sammy Guevara suffered a defeat at the hands of Jon Moxley in a semi-final tournament match to determine a new AEW world champion, as was seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After the defeat, Guevara shared on Instagram a number of photos from his career in AEW, along with the following message:
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns after beating The Miz at SummerSlam
Social media and WWE superstar Logan Paul is bringing his unique brand to WWE SmackDown. Paul steps foot in a WWE ring on Friday for the first time since defeating The Miz at SummerSlam. The action kicks off inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California, at 8 p.m. ET. WWE is...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why AEW Cleared Several Suspensions
Some of those suspended for their involvement in the backstage fight following All Elite Wrestling's All Out have been brought back into AEW. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have all returned. That leaves just CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks still currently under suspension. The group that has been brought back were all rumored to be involved in breaking up the fight rather than taking part in it. Their return suggests the third-party investigation into All Out brawl is making some kind of progress, though it remains to be seen how long it will take before word is released on the status of those still suspended.
PWMania
First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules
The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
411mania.com
AEW Tokyo Game Show Night 1 Results: Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Christopher Daniels def. Chris Brookes. * Ryo Mizunami def. Hikari...
wrestlinginc.com
What Promoters Have Reportedly Been Told When Trying To Book Suspended AEW Stars
The AEW talent who found themselves suspended over the now-notorious CM Punk-fueled backstage brawl at AEW All Out will reportedly not be able to take gigs in other leagues. According to a report in Dan Metzler's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestlers are unable to work elsewhere due to their employment status within AEW — not only are they stars in the ring, but some of them also hold executive vice president positions within Tony Khan's company.
Yardbarker
Castagnoli vs. Jericho ROH title match added to AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
A Ring of Honor World Championship match has been added to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam lineup. In a match set up with a promo battle on this week's Rampage, Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World title against Chris Jericho at Dynamite Grand Slam. As Castagnoli was delivering a...
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results (9/17): JONAH And Kazuchika Okada On Opposite Teams
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held the latest night of its Burning Spirit Tour on September 17 from Ichiki Kushikino Gymnasium in Ichiki-Kushikino, Kagoshima, Japan. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results (9/17) - Ryohei Oiwa def. Kosei Fujita. - House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO &...
wrestlinginc.com
Lars Frederiksen On Where WWE May Have The Edge Over AEW
The leadership change at WWE will put extra pressure on AEW head honcho Tony Khan, according to Lars Frederiksen, guitarist and vocalist for Rancid and one of the music industry's most vocal wrestling fans. "I think it's going to get tougher for Tony," Frederiksen said in an interview with "The...
411mania.com
Jon Moxley’s Friend Says Moxley Was Originally Set To Have Six Weeks Off AEW
Jon Moxley was reported to have been originally taking time off after AEW All Out before the company’s current situation, and a friend of Moxley’s has confirmed that news. Moxley was intended to have some time away after his match at All Out but due to the suspensions of several talent after the post-PPV backstage brawl, he is now part of the AEW World Championship Tournament and appeared on last week’s Dynamite to confront MJF.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Gets Engaged
It seems that love is in the air for at least one top AEW star as MJF is now engaged. MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum confirmed the engagement when she posted several photos on Instagram along with the following caption:. “I said yes 🙂 …and yes, I forced him...
