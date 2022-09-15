ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Emergency DTE repairs to close section of Cesar Chavez Ave. in Pontiac, traffic delays expected

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Labvc_0hwPgbvI00

PONTIAC (WWJ) - A portion of Cesar Chavez Avenue in Oakland County is closed effective immediately for the next two weeks as DTE crews work on emergency repairs.

According to officials for the City of Pontiac, the southbound section of of Cesar Chavez Ave. was closed on Monday as DTE prepares to make system upgrades over the 14 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JbAU_0hwPgbvI00
Photo credit City of Pontiac

The affected part of the avenue sits south of the Woodward Loop and will affect traffic traveling on the northern portion of the loop -- officials said that area will be condensed down into a single lane.

In order to access downtown, officials have advised drivers traveling southbound on Cesar Chavez Ave. to detour to the Woodward Loop.

As the DTE repairs progress over the next two weeks, drivers are encouraged to allow for additional travel time and seek alternative routes to reach their destinations safely and on time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

Paving Grand River in Brighton Delayed Until Next Year

Motorists in the city of Brighton will have to navigate through some lane shifts beginning Monday, Sept. 19th. As part of the Grand River Ave. improvement project, the contractor will be replacing concrete curbing as well as installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps at all intersections east of Main Street clear to the city limits at Appian Way.
BRIGHTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Public meetings on de-looping Woodward Avenue

Anyone interested in plans to convert the Woodward Loop in Pontiac into a two-way street has several options for sharing their opinions, but only until Oct. 4. “The goal is to educate the public about the project and answer as many questions as we can,” said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.
fox2detroit.com

Police: Drunken man slams innocent driver into pump at Eastpointe gas station

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver caused a crash that destroyed an innocent driver's car after he ran a red light Wednesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, Dalton Ray Leforce, 28, of Sterling Heights, was driving north on Gratiot when he ran a red light at 10 Mile and hit a Ford Fusion driven by a 16-year-old girl. The impact pushed the driver of the Fusion to swerve and hit a gas pump at a station on the corner.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
Oakland County, MI
Traffic
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
fox2detroit.com

Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
thewayneherald.com

Wayne Police responds to fatality accident

The Wayne Police Department responded to an injury accident on Saturday (Sept. 17). At approximately 6:25 p.m. an accident was reported on the east edge of Wayne, near the intersection of Seventh Street (Highway 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles. A 2005 Honda motorcycle trike driven by 71-year old...
WAYNE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte#Travel Time#Detour#Construction Maintenance#City Of Pontiac
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Developer proposes 449 rental homes in southwest Canton with pool, splash pad, dog park

A Southfield-based developer is proposing 449 single family rental homes on a 224-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Geddes Road and Denton Road in Canton Township. A preliminary plan for Creekview Landings includes 342 detached homes and 107 attached units. As the plan currently stands, renters could choose from two models for ranch style homes and two models for two-story homes, as well as the attached ranch-style models.
CANTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire

DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy