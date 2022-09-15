Emergency DTE repairs to close section of Cesar Chavez Ave. in Pontiac, traffic delays expected

PONTIAC (WWJ) - A portion of Cesar Chavez Avenue in Oakland County is closed effective immediately for the next two weeks as DTE crews work on emergency repairs.

According to officials for the City of Pontiac, the southbound section of of Cesar Chavez Ave. was closed on Monday as DTE prepares to make system upgrades over the 14 days.

Photo credit City of Pontiac

The affected part of the avenue sits south of the Woodward Loop and will affect traffic traveling on the northern portion of the loop -- officials said that area will be condensed down into a single lane.

In order to access downtown, officials have advised drivers traveling southbound on Cesar Chavez Ave. to detour to the Woodward Loop.

As the DTE repairs progress over the next two weeks, drivers are encouraged to allow for additional travel time and seek alternative routes to reach their destinations safely and on time.