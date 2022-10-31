ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022

By Beth Nicholls
Finding the best camera lens protectors for the iPhone, particularly the iPhone 14 Pro & the iPhone 14 Pro Max , can be a tricky thing to shop for. But it really is an essential accessory to have, especially for smartphone photographers, to ensure your iPhone camera unit and lenses are protected from the get-go.

You wouldn't carry your iPhone around without a case or screen protector (we hope), and your camera smartphone lenses are just as vulnerable. Without any form of protection, they're susceptible to scratches, dust, and even cracks.

We're pretty much experts regarding the best phone cases , but lens protection is relatively new territory for many people. Some of the best camera lens protectors might (if you're lucky) come included when you purchase a phone case, but this isn't always the case, and just like a screen protector, they're a small price to pay for the peace of mind provided that your lenses are protected.

Be sure to check out our recent guide to the Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases and Best iPhone 14 Pro cases to keep your shiny new phone intact and protected on your adventures and daily tasks.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are the latest and greatest camera phones from the tech giant, Apple. Its predecessors, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are widely considered to be the best iPhones for photography , so there's no doubt that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will overtake this title, with upgraded camera specifications that include a new 48-Megapixel main camera!

Wondering, Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs the iPhone 14 Pro: is it worth the upgrade?

The recently announced Apple iPhone 14 lineup includes the standard iPhone 14 model, but also the iPhone 14 plus, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. Each of these Apple devices will have slightly different design features, no matter how subtle, and will therefore require a specific camera lens protector that has been created for that exact model only.

For a full comparison of each of the four new iPhone 14 models, check out: iPhone 14: which new Apple camera phone should you buy?

However, the iPhone 14 Pro camera specifications and design are conveniently the exact same as the Pro Max model, meaning you can buy a camera lens protector for either of these iPhone models, and it should be compatible with both camera units.

Be sure to triple-check your iPhone model by heading into Settings – General – About – and finding the exact model or device name to ensure you purchase the correct lens and camera protection for your precise device.

Best camera lens protectors for the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41H5IT_0hwPgYDz00

Fewdew Ultra HD Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: Fewdew / Amazon)

1. Fewdew Ultra HD Camera Lens Protector

The best camera lens protector that comes with a spare

Material: Tempered Glass 9H | Format: 3+1 pack of metal Individual rings

Ultra HD 9H tempered glass Shockproof cover film Includes installation tray and removal tool Color-matching isn't precise to latest iPhone 14 models

This lens protector offering from Fewdew comes in a variety of colors including purple, graphite, gold, and multicolor. These camera screen protectors are made of a single individual aviation aluminum metal ring, and 9H tempered glass that has been precisely cut to fit the camera unit on the latest iPhone 14 (Pro and Pro Max models only). An installation tray and removal tool are included, making it super easy to install or remove the camera lens covers when necessary.

A 'Night circle' feature of the lens ring covers is said to enable your iPhone 14 camera to perform better under lower light circumstances, while also preventing any fog, bubbles, and potential blue light that may be caused by using flash.

The color-matching of these lens ring covers with the latest range of iPhone 14 models is not precise, but it's enough to at the very least look cohesive, though there's a chance your phone lenses may stand out further if you opt for the rainbow-esque color gradient design.

A handy extra lens cover is provided with the purchase in case of misapplication or need for a replacement should one cover become scratched or damaged. The glass has been designed to prevent fingerprints and dust from entering the lens unit, as well as supposedly being water-resistant with strong self-adsorption, and an oleophobic layer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMLcz_0hwPgYDz00

CloudValley Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: CloudValley / Amazon)

2. CloudValley Camera Lens Protector for iPhone 14 Pro

The best camera lens protector with a bit of sparkle

Material: Tempered Glass, Aluminum, Metal | Format: 3 pack of lens ring covers on a single base

Water Repellent Shockproof A multitude of color options Glossy finish might not be to everyone's tastes

These CloudValley camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are made of a dual material combination of aluminum alloy and tempered glass, offering strong protection for your camera unit and suitable for protecting your lenses from scratches caused by sharp objects in a bag or pocket, such as keys.

Arguably the most stylish camera lens protectors on the market, these CloudValley lens rings come in a wide variety of colors that include Glitter Black, Standard Black, Silver, Standard Glitter, Colorful Glitter, Purple, Glitter Purple, Gold, Glitter Gold, and multi-colored.

The camera lens rings also have a built-in black night circle, that is intended to eliminate glare from flash photography, and truly represent the HD effect of Apple-quality images and videos. Included is also a cleaning kit and mounting frame, for a quick and easy bubble-free installation of the lenses every time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7Bdm_0hwPgYDz00

JETech Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: JETech / Amazon)

3. JETech Camera Lens Protector

The best camera lens protector with a simple approach

Material: Tempered Glass | Format: 3-Pack bases (9 lenses)

Great value for money High Transparency Easy Installation Not the most flashy design No shockproof features

Admittedly, a lot of these camera lens protectors and lens covers we've recommended so far in this guide will all do pretty much the same job and have similar pros and cons, manufactured extremely similarly.

To give you a rundown of the basics - these JETech camera lens covers are built with 9H hardness tempered glass, and fully cover the camera unit to offer comprehensive protection against scratches and abrasions on your smartphone lenses.

99.9% light transmittance through the tempered glass cover is designed to preserve the original quality and resolutions of images, with an ultra-clear viewing experience and no disturbance to general shooting, preventing fog and blue light from a flash.

These lens covers also have what the industry seems to be calling "night rings", built-in black circles surrounding the camera lens protectors for improved functions of photography during the night time or when under low light conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGT4l_0hwPgYDz00

CASETiFY Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: CASETiFY)

4. CASETiFY Camera Lens Protector

The best camera lens protector from a trusted brand

Material: Glass - Not specified | Format: 1-pack

HD Clarity Anti-fingerprint guard Scratch-proof A little expensive No color choices

This camera lens protector from CASETiFY is new on the market, and manufactured by one of the world's leading phone case brands. The lens protector comes in a single pack, included with a cleaning kit for easy installation that comprises a cloth and two wipes, one wet and one dry.

The lens protector looks pretty standard, and is free from any branding. The camera lens cover in the image above is fitted to a CASETiFY case for either the iPhone 14 Pro , or iPhone 14 Pro Max which displays the company logo in a black border around the edge of the camera unit for added protection.

Overall this camera lens protector from CASETiFY is a little pricey, but likely worth every penny as it's come from a brand that can be trusted to protect your device, as well as creating ingenious new ways to do so through methods such as adding springs to your phone case, such is the case with its Bounce range of covers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiyV1_0hwPgYDz00

WSKEN Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: WSKEN / Amazon)

5. WSKEN Camera Lens Protector

The best camera lens protector with a robust build

Material: Tempered Glass | Format: 3 aluminum metal rings

Vacuum coating technology Drop protection and shockproof 99.99% optical-grade light transmittance 3D Texture around the ring covers might cause friction

This lens protection offering from WSKEN comprises three aluminum alloy metal 9H tempered glass camera lens protector rings, with very precise color match options to that of the latest announced iPhone 14 range. The hard 9H tempered glass offers adequate drop protection, scratch resistant coatings and shockproof materials.

These lens protectors offer the usual features of other protectors, with the added bonus of vacuum coating technology and anti-residue removal to leave the camera lenses clear, secure, and safe. The protectors offer easy Installation and bubble free alignment, with an included installtion kit and QR code link to an install video.

With 99.99% optical-grade light transmittance, these camera lens protectors will effectively block and filter any ultraviolet rays, and will not effect the image quality of your iPhone camera unit. The tempered glass is highly transparent, and no residue, fog, or blue light is caused when using flash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14H6oH_0hwPgYDz00

iVoler Camera Lens Protector (Image credit: iVoler / Amazon)

6. iVoler Camera Lens Protector

The best camera lens protector that covers the entire unit

Material: 9H Tempered Glass | Format: 4-pack of covers

Ultra-thin lens cover 0.33mm Anti-Scratch self-adsorbing film No color choices

You know the drill by now, this set of lens cover protectors offers night anti-glare coating, highly clear transparency, an oleophobic layer that will prevent water, oil, and dust, and high-quality electrostatic adsorption technology.

Keep your smartphone lenses clean and clear at all times with these simple lens protectors from iVoler. It may seem pointless to purchase a camera lens protector, but at the low cost of only $9.99 / £8.99, it's a small price to pay for potentially saving the life of your lenses should you experience any accidental drops.

These protectors from iVoler are a great choice for those wanting value for money as well as a great first-time choice for those who have never used or applied a camera lens protector before, with plenty of spares in case anything goes wrong.

Whether you've got an old or new iPhone, you might also need an iPhone power bank or iPhone charger . Check out the best iPhone printer for some creative fun.

